Certified Origins collaborates on a special edition of Global Retail Brands Magazine: “Exploring the Origins of Food”

Climate Week NYC 2024

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global food industry is undergoing a transformation, with buyers increasingly demanding transparency, sustainability, and authenticity.In recent years, the rapid succession of pandemic, trade, and political instability events in the context of an ever-challenging climate has made the public, retailers, and producers painfully aware of the complexity and fragility of our food supply chain more than ever.As a direct consequence, we are experiencing a growing need for reliable information about our food supply chain. Certified Origins , a leading private-label company specializing in Extra Virgin Olive Oil and traceable food, headquartered in Tuscany, Italy, with operations in the US, Spain, China, and Mexico, has once again embraced its role in supporting transparency in the retail space."We want to encourage deeper dialogues on the origins of food and to help retailers connect with the stories behind the products they offer," says Gerard Jara, Executive President at Certified Origins. "This magazine highlights the value of understanding the journey of food from field to table, promoting transparency and building trust with consumers."Following the success of last year’s edition focused on Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Certified Origins has partnered once more with Phillip Russo and Global Retail Brands magazine to release a second special edition entitled “Exploring the Origins of Food” during New York Climate Week 2024.The idea for this year’s issue was sparked by the same commitment: to provide retailers and professionals with the tools, resources, and knowledge needed to make informed decisions for the success of their businesses.“We were once again delighted to collaborate with Certified Origins to produce an issue that offers highly relevant information for retailers. It's a tool that helps foster more meaningful connections with their customers. Certified Origins has an extensive network of leading voices in the food industry, and we’re grateful they contributed their expertise to this project.” says Phillip Russo Founder of Global Retail Brands Magazine.The special edition includes contributions from IVY League university professors, researchers, producers, and sustainability experts, each offering their unique perspectives on the past, present, and future of our food.Through thoughtful discussions and expert insights, “Exploring the Origins of Food” aims to inspire businesses to engage more deeply with the source of their ingredients while providing tools and resources to navigate the challenges of building a more transparent, responsible food system.The digital version is already available to the public, and physical copies of the magazine will be distributed in November 2024 at the Certified Origins booth F2613 during the PLMA Show in Chicago, the leading trade show for Private Label players in North America.Access the digital magazine here and join the conversation about the future of our food.About Certified OriginsCertified Origins is a leading private-label food company specializing in Extra Virgin Olive Oil and traceable food programs. Its teams are committed to making the highest-quality food products available to as many people as possible while promoting transparency in the food supply chain and responsible sourcing practices. Devoted to exceptional taste, health, and well-being, Certified Origins strives to create positive change in the food industry.About Global Retail Brands MagazineGlobal Retail Brands was born in 2012 and released its first issue in January 2013 during the MARCA trade show in Bologna, Italy. Founded by Phillip Russo, a professional editor with over a decade of experience in publishing and the food industry, it has become a point of reference for executives in the food sector. Distributed globally during major trade shows, such as Marca Bologna, Biofach, PLMA Amsterdam and Chicago, ANUGA, and SIAL, each issue is also delivered digitally to more than 7,000 executives and decision-makers engaged in the private-label retail world.

