Western Cape Infrastructure updates on repairs to Meiringspoort

Over the last two years, the Western Cape has experienced severe weather conditions which has negatively impacted transport infrastructure. One such road is Trunk Road 33/4 and Trunk Road 34/2, better known as the N12 between De Rust and Prince Albert. The section most affected is the portion referred to as Meiringspoort.

“Severe weather events caused significant damage across the entire provincial road network of over 7 400km of tarred roads and almost 25 000km of gravel roads. We have had to prioritise repairs,” said Advocate Chantal Smith, Head of Department, Western Cape Department of Infrastructure. “Our priority is first to establish access and then to do temporary repairs where permanent repairs may require additional planning, design and expertise. This, unfortunately, may create the impression that we are not repairing roads while we are busy on other priorities,” she added.

“It is not an easy task to prioritise repairs because every road has an important connector function, but we have to make tough calls,” said Western Cape Minister of Infrastructure, Tertuis Simmers. “This is why we take metrics such as traffic volume, economic value, alternative routes and cost of repair into account when prioritising which roads get repaired first,” continued Minister Simmers.

Works to Meiringspoort was scheduled to start on 9 September 2024 but community members from De Rust brought the project to a halt and the team could only start work once the community understood that this contract does not have any linked local labour contract goals. Work commenced only to be stopped again by community members of Klaarstroom who were also raised concerns over the lack of local labour participation.

The initial project has reached its local labour participation targets, but these targets are not adjusted for emergency repairs. Despite the project not having any linked local labour participation goals, the contractor committed to, where feasible, source labour from both Klaarstroom and De Rust. This was done in a bid to get the project restarted in order to finish before the festive season construction break.

Currently the project has a value of R18 million and is scheduled for completion mid-December 2024. The main scope of works includes the following:

• Accommodation of traffic;

• Clearing and grubbing, including the cleaning under low water structures through Meiringspoort and the cleaning of existing minor pipe and box culverts;

• Clearing and shaping of existing earth side drains where required;

• The construction of subsoil drains where required;

• The construction of concrete lined and stone pitched side drains where required;

• The repair of existing or construction of new head and wing walls at existing pipe and box culverts;

• Erosion protection at culverts and side drains where required;

• The reconstruction of gravel shoulders where excessively eroded;

• The construction of chemically stabilised gravel base patches;

• The construction of asphalt surfacing patches;

• The replacement of road signs that were washed away;

• The replacement of fencing where required;

• Road markings, including the installation of road studs;

• Limited repairs to existing low water structures and bridges, including the replacement of bridge joints where required;

• The installation of gabions where required;

• Finishing of the road reserve;

• Routine road maintenance for the duration of the contract; and

• Environmental management for the duration of the contract.

Minister Simmers concluded, “I am aware of a popular road running race through Meiringspoort in October 2024. The team has informed the organisers that the road surface is safe for the event to take place. While the team is prioritising the restroom areas at the start of the two race distances, the organisers have been informed that if the works are not done, the organisers may be required to bring in additional temporary ablution facilities along the route but there is no reason to cancel the event. I wish my team all the best with the repair project, the organisers well with their event, and every athlete a safe race.”

