Defence hosts SA Navy Festival 2024 in Simon’s Town, 4 to 6 Oct
Date: 4 - 6 October 2024
Time: 10h00 to 17h00
Venue: East Dockyard Simon’s Town
Entry: Free
The South African Navy is proud t o announce the return of the SA Navy Festival in the East Dockyard, Simon’s Town over the period 4-6 October 2024. The much-anticipated event is going to give the public a unique opportunity to engage with the SA Navy’s Fleet, personnel and rich maritime heritage.
This year’s festival promises to be bigger and better, with a host of exciting activities and experiences for all ages. The programme features various navy ships, a type 209 submarine open to the public as well as various capability exhibits and exciting displays, including Precision Drill, Officers Sword Drill, Sea Cadet Precision Drill and the ever popular SA Navy Band performances.
Capetonians are advised to pack their sunscreen, sun hats and join their navy for an action-packed programme from 4-6 October 2024
For more information regarding the festival contact:
Commander Leverne Nsibande
Tel: 021 787 4684
Cell: 076 620 2247
Petty Officer Stacey Jonas
Tel: 021 787 4735
Cell: 068 536 8127
E-mail: san.medialiason@gmail.com
