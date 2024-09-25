EU Blue Card will promote highly qualified labour immigration

SWEDEN, September 25 - The Government has presented a government bill to the Riksdag with proposals aimed at improving Sweden’s ability to attract and retain highly qualified workers.

“The rules regarding highly qualified workers must be improved. Sweden must be an attractive country for highly qualified workers, and employers in highly qualified professional sectors must be sure that they can get the workers they need in time. This is an important part of the Government’s efforts to strengthen Sweden’s competitiveness,” says Minister for Migration Johan Forssell.

The proposals are aimed at implementing the new Blue Card Directive, which replaces the 2009 Blue Card Directive. An EU Blue Card is a combined residence and work permit that can be granted to foreign workers who have an employment contract for highly qualified positions in Sweden and who meet other conditions.

In the bill, the Government proposes the legislative amendments needed to implement the new Blue Card Directive. The proposals aim to improve the ability to attract and retain highly qualified workers and facilitate their mobility within the EU, and include the following:

lowering the salary threshold to be granted an EU Blue Card and lowering the required period of employment to 6 months;

making more categories of workers eligible for an EU Blue Card;

expanding the possibilities of switching from other types of residence permit to an EU Blue Card; and

making it possible to switch to another highly qualified position without applying for a new EU Blue Card.

It is proposed that the legislative amendments enter into force on 1 January 2025.