MAKING SUSTAINABLE TRANSPORT AN ‘EASY, EVERYDAY CHOICE FOR PEOPLE & BUSINESSES’ CAN CHARGE EFFORTS TO REDUCE EMISSIONS

UNITED KINGDOM, September 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Successfully decarbonising the mass transport sector would make a ‘serious dent’ in global emissions and act as a leading light to all hard-to-abate industries. With the transport sector typically responsible for around a quarter of annual greenhouse gas emissions in the UK, US and EU, the need for an energy transition in aviation, maritime and land vehicles has never been greater. Johnson Matthey – as a leading sustainable technologies company - is tackling some of the biggest environmental challenges the world faces today, including ways to decarbonise land, sea and air travel.Krista Johnson, US President Johnson Matthey, said:“Many countries are making good progress, but to deliver a serious dent in global emissions we need to go further and faster, making sustainable transport an easy, everyday choice for people and businesses.“Industries are going through their biggest transition in decades to build cleaner engines and use more sustainable fuels. We’re partnering with more and more firms to help them on this journey, using our 200 years of expertise and innovation.“It’s a big economic opportunity and if we get it right we can super-charge efforts to reduce emissions.”50 years ago, Johnson Matthey scientists developed the world’s first batch of coated autocatalysts. Catalytic converters - found in millions of cars, buses and trucks around the world - help to remove millions of tonnes of harmful pollutants produced by gasoline and diesel engines.Now Johnson Matthey is working to develop new solutions:Vehicles powered by hydrogen fuel cells. When used in a fuel cell, hydrogen can generate power with only water as the by-product, meaning no harmful emissions or particulates. While battery electric vehicles will be suited to short-haul, hydrogen fuel cells are key to zero emission heavy duty transport.In aviation, we are using our leading technology in the largest planned sustainable aviation fuels plant in the world, based in Louisiana. The fuel produced there by DG Fuels will be generated from waste biomass – in this case, sugar cane residue.We’re a market leader in technology for methanol and ammonia production which will be fundamental to sustainable shipping fuels. Our technology will be used at a huge project in Australia to produce 300,000 tonnes per year of methanol by 2027. When used as a shipping fuel, it will be equivalent to removing more than half a billion tonnes of fossil fuel CO₂ from the atmosphere.To learn more about Johnson Matthey and its role in decarbonising the transport sector…. Watch Our Economy 4.0 Campaign Here About Johnson MattheyJohnson Matthey is a global leader in sustainable technologies. For over 200 years we've used advanced metals chemistry to tackle the world's biggest challenges.Many of the world's leading energy, chemicals and automotive companies depend on our technology and expertise to decarbonise, reduce harmful emissions and improve their sustainability.And now, as the world faces the challenges of climate change, energy supply and resource scarcity, we're actively providing solutions for our customers. Through inspiring science and continued innovation, we're catalysing the net zero transition for millions of people every day. For more information visit www.matthey.com For media enquiriesJohnson Matthey:Email: jmpr@matthey.comTelephone: +44 207 269 8001

