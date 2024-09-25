AT&T Becomes First US CSP to Achieve 'Running on ODA' Status for MVNx Ecosystems Group: Driving MVNO Innovation via ODA

Commitment to TM Forum ODA and Open API Standards Enables MVNOs to Build Standout Solutions Faster and More Efficiently

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- TM Forum, the leading global alliance of telco and tech companies, has announced that AT&T has achieved ‘Running on ODA’ accreditation for its MVNx Ecosystems group, becoming the first US Communications Service Provider (CSP) to gain this status. TM Forum’s ‘Running on ODA’ status recognizes CSPs building software architectures and delivery capabilities to TM Forum’s industry standard Open Digital Architecture (ODA) and Open APIs – proven to deliver advanced business agility.ODA replaces traditional monolithic software stacks with a ‘plug and play’ component-based modular architecture that underpins rapid product and service innovation. Built on TM Forum’s Generation 5 Open APIs, ODA helps to simplify, modernize, and automate operations, enabling significant cost savings and creating new revenue opportunities.AT&T’s MVNx Ecosystems organization enables Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs) to offer their own branded mobile services without having to invest in the expensive infrastructure typically required to operate a mobile network. ODA is a critical foundation for delivering this service, providing a common framework on which AT&T’s customers can innovate and offer new experiences by integrating network capabilities into their products and services.By achieving Running on ODA accreditation, AT&T’s MVNx Ecosystems group is demonstrating a clear vision and strategy for the architecture underpinning its efforts toward network monetization and MVNO partner enablement. Moreover, by empowering its employees with the tools and training required to leverage ODA, AT&T is well positioned to innovate and deliver value to its customers while contributing to the evolution of the industry, evidenced by its award-winning TM Forum Catalyst project , and winning the inaugural TM Forum Training Champions Award at this year’s DTW – Ignite.Stephanie Ormston, Assistant Vice President, MVNx Ecosystem, AT&T said: “We’re proud to be the first U.S. communications provider to achieve ‘Running on ODA’ status, a milestone that underscores our commitment to empowering our customers to deliver compelling new products with embedded network capabilities. This recognition from TM Forum highlights our ability to deliver innovative, scalable solutions that drive new revenue opportunities, while ensuring an exceptional customer experience. With ODA, we’re enabling MVNOs to seamlessly integrate connectivity to bring more valuable experiences to their customers."“I’m delighted that AT&T has further demonstrated its commitment to ODA and Open API standards by gaining Running on ODA accreditation for its MVNx Ecosystems group,” said Andy Tiller, EVP Member Products and Services, TM Forum. “By embracing ODA, AT&T is making it easier and faster for its partners to build and launch new services, leveraging the power of AT&T's network. This means more innovative offerings and greater choice for consumers.”Fourteen CSPs spanning the globe have now achieved Running on ODA accreditation, with AT&T joining Axiata, BT Group, CityFibre, Deutsche Telekom, Jio, NTT Group, Orange, SES Astra, Telefonica, Telia, Telstra, TELUS, and Vodafone. Additionally, 74 CSPs have participated in ODA collaboration meetings in the last 12 months.To find out more about TM Forum’s Open Digital Architecture, visit the TM Forum Industry Showcase at Innovate Americas, or go to: https://www.tmforum.org/oda/get-started/ -ENDS-About TM ForumTM Forum is a global alliance of telco and tech companies, leading the industry in defining the building blocks for new operating models, impactful new partnerships, and advanced software platforms.TM Forum helps its members unlock the value of data to create nearly endless opportunities for players across the communications ecosystem. At DTW Ignite, Accelerate and Collaboration events, TM Forum provides a platform for industry change-makers to share groundbreaking innovation, market developments, product launches and business transformation journeys.We are the only industry body to count the world’s top 10 CSPs and all the key hyperscalers as active, strategic members. With over 800 members, we are on a mission to reinvent the telco industry as a vibrant part of the digital landscape – and a driving force in shaping its future. To find out more, visit: www.tmforum.org Media ContactsPaul Wooding, Head of PR, TM Forumpwooding@tmforum.orgCC Group, TM Forum Media Relationstmforum@ccgrouppr.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.