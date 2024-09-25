Singapore Deposits Instrument of Ratification of the BBNJ Treaty in New York, 24 September 2024

Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan deposited Singapore’s instrument of ratification of the Agreement under the United Nations (UN) Convention on the Law of the Sea on the Conservation and Sustainable Use of Marine Biological Diversity of Areas Beyond National Jurisdiction (BBNJ Agreement) at the UN Treaty Event in New York on 24 September 2024. This reaffirms the importance that Singapore places on the legal framework for the ocean under the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea and the UN in establishing and upholding the rules-based international order.

The BBNJ Agreement is a legally binding treaty that will strengthen the international legal regime for the conservation and sustainable use of marine biological diversity in maritime areas beyond national jurisdiction. Its historic adoption by consensus at the UN on 19 June 2023 represented a major step forward in the governance of the global commons. When the Agreement enters into force,1 it will provide a framework for more holistic management of areas beyond national jurisdiction, as well as promote transparency in the assessment of environmental impacts in these areas. The Agreement also contains provisions for building developing countries’ capacity to conserve and sustainably use marine biological diversity.

As one of the first countries to ratify the BBNJ Agreement, Singapore hopes to pave the way for its early entry into force and is committed to ensuring its universal and effective implementation.

1 The BBNJ Agreement will enter into force 120 days after 60 Member States have deposited their instrument of ratification, approval, acceptance, or accession.

