Nijigen no Mori Announces Exclusive Merch and Food for 'BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War' Collaboration Event

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nijigennomori, Inc. (Headquarters: Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture; Representative Director: Hiroshige Sadamatsu), operator of anime park "Nijigen no Mori" in Hyogo Prefectural Awaji Island Park, has announced the launch of a new collaboration event, "BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War" x Nijigen no Mori, in which guests can experience the world of "BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War". The collaboration event will be open for a limited time from Saturday, September 14th, 2024 through Tuesday, February 11th, 2025, and the company has now unveiled original collaboration merchandise and food to be made available during the event.

The event is comprised of two parts - "BLEACH THE NIGHT WALK WARFARE" (night event) and " 'BLEACH' Dramatic Riddle-Solving Rally in Nijigen no Mori, 'Stern Ritter Espionage Mission in Soul Society' " (midday event), immersing guests in the world of the anime "BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War".

In addition to Nijigen no Mori original merchandise, new original menu items themed on Ichigo Kurosaki, Uryu Ishida, and other characters will be available for purchase. Phase 1 merchandise will feature 26 original items, including "Yura-yura Acrylic Stands" featuring Ichigo Kurosaki, Rukia Kuchiki, Renji Abarai, and other popular characters, and "Thermo-Tumblers" marked with the squad emblems of the Thirteen Court Guard Squads. Merchandise will be available purchase at the "BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War" shop within Nijigen no Mori. In addition, a total of 7 original food items will be available, including "Ichigo Kurosaki's Orange Peel Coffee Jelly" with refreshing orange peel zest and an Ichigo Kurosaki motif, and the "Mayuri Kurotsuchi's Rice Omelet with Hamburg Steak".

Guests will be able to enjoy original collaboration merchandise and food featuring "BLEACH" character designs as they experience the world-shaking war between the Soul Reapers and Quincies.

About BLEACH:

BLEACH is a smash-hit sword-battle action manga, that ran in the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine from 2001 to 2016. Since its debut, the 74-volume manga series has received tremendous support from fans, selling over 130 million copies worldwide. The series was also adapted into an animated TV series that aired in Japan from 2004 until 2012 and that included four feature films.

Part 1 of the new animated series Thousand-Year Blood War, based on the manga's final arc, premiered on the TV TOKYO Network in October 2022. Part 2, titled BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War - The Separation, premiered in July 2023. The new series features updated character visuals and animation that surpasses the previous series. Part 3, titled BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War - The Conflict, is scheduled to premiere in October 5th 2024. The popularity of BLEACH continues to grow as it receives strong support not only in Japan but across the world.

■ Overview: "BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War" x Nijigen no Mori Collaboration Event

Duration: Saturday, September 14th, 2024 - Tuesday, February 11th, 2025

Location: Nijigen no Mori (within Hyogo Prefectural Awaji Island Park)

2425-2 Kusumoto, Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture, Japan

Content: The world of anime "BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War" is being recreated in the vast nature of Nijigen no Mori. Participants can enjoy the world of "BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War" in two events - night event and midday event.

1. (Night Event) "BLEACH THE NIGHT WALK WARFARE"

Participants can experience the world of "BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War" recreated with technology such as projection mapping as they traverse through a 1.2 km stretch of forest. As they set off on a special tour of Soul Society, participants encounter an invasion of the Wandenreich, the "Invisible Empire", and are challenged with a mission to join protagonist Ichigo Kurosaki and the Soul Reapers of the Thirteen Court Guard Squads in the unfolding war against the Quincies. At the finish line, participants can receive a Nijigen no Mori original novelty "Zanpakuto pin", randomly chosen from 8 different designs.

2. (Midday Event) "BLEACH" Dramatic Riddle-Solving Rally in Nijigen no Mori, "Stern Ritter Espionage Mission in Soul Society "

Participants join the Stern Ritter, the star knights of the Wandenreich, the "Invisible Empire", and prepare for the Soul Society invasion by mingling with the Soul Reapers to gather secret intelligence. Participants can receive a Nijigen no Mori original novelty postcard, randomly chosen from 8 different designs.

- Nijigen no Mori exclusive merchandise and original menu items themed on Ichigo Kurosaki, Uryu Ishida, and other characters will be available for purchase.

Details to be announced on the Nijigen no Mori official website.

Operating Hours:

1) 7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. (last entry 8:45 p.m.)

2) 10:00 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. (last entry 5:00 p.m.)

* Operating hours subject to change depending on weather.

* Details available on the Nijigen no Mori official website.

Note:

- Information correct at time of writing but may be subject to change.

- Latest updates published on the official website.

Website: https://nijigennomori.com/en/bleach/

Inquiries: Nijigennomori Inc., Nijigen no Mori Management Office [Tel: +81 (0)799-64-7061]

■ Overview: Tickets

Price:

(Night) "THE NIGHT WALK WARFARE" :Adults 3,900 - 4,700 yen, Children 2,500 - 2,900 yen

(Midday) BLEACH Dramatic Riddle-Solving Rally in Nijigen no Mori, Stern Ritter Espionage Mission in Soul Society: Adults 2,000 yen, Children 1,500 yen

Midday & Night Set Tickets: Adults 5,900 - 6,700 yen, Children 4,000 - 4,400 yen

Premium Tickets (includes "Zanpakuto pins complete set"): Entry tickets + 11,000 yen

*All prices include tax.

*Prices may vary by date. Please refer to the Nijigen no Mori official website for details.

*"Adult" refers to those over 12 years of age, "Children" refers to those 11 or under.

*Children must be accompanied by at least one adult guardian in order to enter.

*Tickets are time-specific.

*Guests purchasing Midday & Night Set Tickets may receive a bonus Nijigen no Mori original clear file.

Purchasing: Tickets are available to purchase from the links below.

Japanese: https://www.asoview.com/channel/tickets/xkNNXLDkhJ/

English: https://www.asoview.com/channel/tickets/CIHM6SZ4aB/

Note:

Guests purchasing Premium Tickets may receive the Nijigen no Mori original merchandise "Zanpakuto pins complete set"

©久保帯人／集英社・テレビ東京・ｄｅｎｔｓｕ・ぴえろ

