WA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recently, OpenAI unveiled its latest model, ChatGPT-o1, which includes the early iteration o1-preview and the more lightweight o1-mini version. This release marks a significant milestone in OpenAI’s pursuit of achieving human-like artificial intelligence (AI).The highly anticipated ChatGPT-o1 has been hailed by the development team as "an alien with extraordinary capabilities." According to reports, o1 significantly outperforms previous models in coding, reasoning, and solving multi-step complex problems. Bob McGrew, OpenAI’s Chief Research Officer, told the media, “We tested o1 in the International Mathematical Olympiad qualifying exams. The results showed that GPT-4o could only correctly solve 13% of the problems, whereas o1 achieved an 83% success rate. Additionally, in the Codeforces online programming competition, the o1 model outperformed 89% of the participants.”Despite o1-preview being an "incomplete" version, it has already demonstrated astonishing reasoning abilities in mathematics, programming, and other areas, showcasing a "human-like" logical thinking capability.Since the release of the first version of ChatGPT in November 2022, we have witnessed rapid advancements in artificial intelligence over less than two years. With the introduction of the o1 version, this breakthrough in modern technology has reached a new milestone. As we approach an era where humans and AI coexist, the demand for AI-driven financial services is expected to create a significant market gap. As early as 2023, the emerging American commercial bank CBiBank took the first step to seize the AI financial services market. Recently, it announced that it can open international bank accounts for various AI-driven robotic programs. CBiBank is reportedly the world’s first commercial bank capable of opening accounts for artificial intelligence.CBiBank currently offers two methods for AI account opening: one is for AI to autonomously open an account, and the other is to establish a trust account. Both methods require AI to independently operate, completing the account opening process and subsequent transactions. CBiBank stated that it supports AI applications for establishing trusts and allows AI to receive benefits as trust beneficiaries. Ideally, this will create a perfect closed-loop for AI to be "self-sufficient."In the near future, balancing the development of artificial intelligence with technological safety and ethics will likely become a critical issue for human society. Undoubtedly, as AI gradually permeates various fields, we must learn to coexist with its growing influence.

