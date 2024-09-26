Archeon Medical logo

WorldPoint and Archeon Medical Announce Strategic Collaboration

EOlifeX is a game-changer in emergency care training, and we’re proud to be part of this effort to enhance patient outcomes during critical moments.” — John Amato, WorldPoint’s President and CEO

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- WorldPoint , a leader in providing high-quality training materials and medical products, is pleased to announce a strategic collaboration with Archeon Medical for the distribution of its EOlifeX Ventilation Feedback Training Device. This partnership expands access to high performance manual ventilation training technology across the United States and some key international territories, helping to improve outcomes in emergency care settings.EOlifeX is a revolutionary training device designed to significantly enhance the quality of manual ventilations during cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). For the first time, caregivers can get real-time feedback on Tidal Volume and Ventilation Frequency, enabling healthcare professionals and emergency first responders to administer life-saving care with greater precision. EOlifeX addresses common challenges in CPR, such as under (hypo) or over (hyper) ventilation, ensures optimal oxygen delivery to patients and ultimately, will contribute to saving more lives from cardio-respiratory arrest.“WorldPoint is excited to bring EOlifeX to healthcare providers across the United States,” said John Amato, WorldPoint’s President and CEO “This device is a game-changer in emergency care training, and we’re proud to be part of this effort to enhance patient outcomes during critical moments. The collaboration with Archeon Medical to distribute the EOlifeX aligns with our mission to expand access to innovative educational products that can improve outcomes in emergency care.”Archeon Medical’s CEO, Alban De Luca added, “We are extremely proud to partner with WorldPoint, a company that shares our commitment to improving emergency training and care. As the American Heart Association’s first strategic partner for its Emergency Cardiovascular Care (ECC) division, WorldPoint is a key player in the emergency training sector. This partnership represents a unique opportunity to establish EOlifeX as the new standard of care in manual ventilation training within Basic Life Support (BLS) CPR education across the United States. By combining WorldPoint’s expertise in medical training with the revolutionary technology of EOlifeX, we are confident that we will transform how caregivers are trained, ultimately enhancing healthcare professionals' skills and improving patients’ chances of survival.“About WorldPointFor over 25 years, WorldPoint has been a trusted provider of high-quality educational materials and medical products that support the global community of healthcare professionals, instructors, and emergency responders. As a certified distributor of training products for the American Heart Association (AHA), WorldPoint has played a key role in equipping medical institutions, training centers, and individual practitioners with the resources they need to save lives.WorldPoint’s mission is rooted in providing innovative tools and solutions that empower people to respond to emergencies confidently and effectively. The collaboration with Archeon Medical to distribute the EOlife X aligns with this mission, expanding access to a vital product that can improve outcomes in emergency care.About Archeon MedicalWith their headquarters in Besançon, France, Archeon Medical was founded by Alban De Luca and Pierre-Edouard Saillard and has been revolutionizing the practice of emergency manual ventilation since 2018.Archeon Medical developed the groundbreaking EOlife range of Ventilation Feedback Devices to enable emergency healthcare responders to deliver safe, effective and guideline compliant manual ventilations to cardio-pulmonary arrest patients.Today, EOlife devices are used around the world in both educational and clinical arenas and are fast becoming the new gold standard in emergency manual ventilation delivery.WorldPointMaggie Hart, Global Marketing Directormhart@WorldPoint.com847-465-3200

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.