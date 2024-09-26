Global In-App Advertising Market Overview And Statistics For 2024-2033

In-App Advertising Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The in-app advertising market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $120.95 billion in 2023 to $146.24 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rise of mobile devices, shift in user behavior, monetization opportunities for app developer, app store evolution, growing app ecosystems.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global In-App Advertising Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The in-app advertising market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $305.09 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to global app market expansion, ad fraud mitigation, user experience enhancement, emerging app categories, data-driven targeting and analytics.

Growth Driver of The In-App Advertising Market

The increasing utilization of smartphones and tablets is driving the in-app advertising market forward. Smartphones are mobile phones that can be used for a wider variety of purposes other than making calls and messaging. Tablet is a device with a touchscreen interface larger than a smartphone. The increasing use of smartphones and tablets increases the use of mobile applications which host in-app advertisements. Ad publishers develop highly targeted and personalized ads using in-app mobile advertising, which increases the likelihood that the audience will be interested in and click on them.

Which Market Players Are Driving The In-App Advertising Market Growth?

Key players in the market include Amobee Inc., Apple Inc., BYYD Inc., Chartboost, Meta Platforms Inc., Flurry, Google AdMob, InMobi Pte Ltd., MoPub Inc., America Online Inc., Tapjoy Inc., Tune Group Sdn Bhd, Glispa GmbH, Microsoft Corporation, Zoomd Technologies Ltd., AdColony, Amazon.com Inc., AppLovin, Appodeal, Epom Apps, Fyber, IronSource, Media.net, StartApp, Unity Technologies, Yahoo Advertising, Audience Network, Inneractive, Liftoff, Mintegral.

What Are The Key Trends That Influence In-App Advertising Market Share Analysis?

Major companies operating in the market are adopting a strategic partnership approach to ensure the security and authenticity of mobile in-app advertising. Strategic partnerships refer to a process in which companies leverage each other's strengths and resources to achieve mutual benefits and success.

How Is The Global In-App Advertising Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Banner Ads, Interstitial Ads, Rich Media Ads, Video Ads, Native Ads

2) By Platform: IOS, Android

3) By Application: Online Shopping, Messaging, Entertainment, Gaming And Ticketing

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The In-App Advertising Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the market share during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

In-App Advertising Market Definition

In-app advertising is an advertising strategy in which companies use mobile applications to display their ads. These ads are integrated into the app and reach all the users of the app. It is used to attract users with animations and interactive effects.

In-App Advertising Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

•Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

•Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global in-app advertising market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The In-App Advertising Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on in-app advertising market size, in-app advertising market drivers and trends, in-app advertising market major players and in-app advertising market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

