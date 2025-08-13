Battlefield Management System Market Projected to Witness of US $24.41 Billion by 2029 | The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Battlefield Management System Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Battlefield Management System Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

The market size of the battlefield management system has seen robust growth in the past few years. It is projected to expand from $16.54 billion in 2024 to $18.02 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%. Factors such as military modernization, an increase in threat landscape, growing military budgets, and economic expansion have contributed to this growth during the historical period.

The market size of the battlefield management system is predicted to witness robust growth in the upcoming years. By 2029, it is projected to reach a worth of $24.41 billion, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. The anticipated growth during this period can be linked to issues of cybersecurity, environmental elements, expansion in the defense sector, and governmental aid. Key trends expected for this period encompass the incorporation of AI and machine learning, cloud-oriented BMS, operations across multiple domains, advancements in cybersecurity, and energy-saving BMS.

Download a free sample of the battlefield management system market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5633&type=smp

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Battlefield Management System Market?

The expansion of the battlefield management system market is anticipated to be driven by increased military expenditures, which include budget allocations for the army, navy, and air force. A country's defense budget, also referred to as a military expenditure plan, represents the financial resources dedicated to the upkeep of armed forces and various defense tactics. In recent times, an escalation in military expenses and regional tension among different nations has resulted in heightened military expenditure, a surge in research and development, and the acquisition of high-tech military gear such as battlefield management systems. For example, the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, a globally recognized organization based in Sweden, announced in April 2023 that worldwide military spending in 2022 inflated by 3.7% in real terms, setting a new record at $2240 billion. As a result, the increase in military expenditure is fueling the expansion of the battlefield management system market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Battlefield Management System Market?

Major players in the Battlefield Management System Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Rolta India Limited

• Leonardo S.p.A.

• Atos SE

• Elbit Systems Ltd.

• Thales Group

• Rheinmetall AG

• BAE Systems plc

• Saab AB

• Aselsan Elektronik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S.

• L3Harris Technologies Inc.

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Battlefield Management System Market?

One significant trend emerging in the battlefield management system market is the strategic partnerships formed between companies. These collaborations are occurring between companies that manufacture battlefield management systems and their competing counterparts, as well as with government defense organizations. They are also focused on the advancement of new technologies and products. For example, in September 2024, Spanish tech firm Indra and French multinational tech company Thales upgraded their existing Battlefield Management Systems (BMS) for the Spanish Army. The enhancement enhances the system's processing power and performance to manage larger data volumes in tactical settings. Moreover, the system will also be revamped for tablet usage, thereby enhancing field units' mobility.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Battlefield Management System Market Growth

The battlefield management system market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Components: Wireless Communication Devices, Imaging Devices, Computer Software, Tracking Devices, Wired Communication Devices, Computer Hardware Devices, Night Vision Devices, Display Devices, Identification Friend or Foe (IFF)

2) By Type: Dismounted Soldier Systems, Commander Systems, Communication Network Systems

3) By System: Computing, Communication and Networking, Command and Control, Navigation, Imaging, and Mapping

4) By Platform: Armored Vehicles, Headquarter and Command Centers, Soldier Systems

5) By Application: Air Force, Army, Navy

Subsegments:

1) By Wireless Communication Devices: Tactical Radios, Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Systems, Mobile Ad Hoc Networks (MANETs)

2) By Imaging Devices: Thermal Imaging Devices, Electro-Optical Imaging Systems, Surveillance Cameras

3) By Computer Software: Command and Control (C2) Software, Geographic Information System (GIS) Software, Data Fusion and Analytics Software

4) By Tracking Devices: GPS Systems, Personnel Tracking Systems, Asset Tracking Systems

5) By Wired Communication Devices: Fiber Optic Communication Systems, Landline-Based Communication Networks

6) By Computer Hardware Devices: Rugged Laptops, Servers, Handheld Computing Devices

7) By Night Vision Devices: Night Vision Goggles (NVGs), Infrared Cameras, Low-Light Imaging Systems

8) By Display Devices: Heads-Up Displays (HUDs), Touchscreen Displays, Command Center Displays

9) By Identification Friend or Foe (IFF): IFF Transponders, IFF Interrogators, Secure Identification Systems

View the full battlefield management system market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/battlefield-management-system-global-market-report

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Battlefield Management System Market By 2025?

In the Battlefield Management System Global Market Report 2025, North America held the leading position in 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is forecasted to witness the most rapid growth in the upcoming period. The report comprehensively covers regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Battlefield Management System Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Digital Battlefield Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/digital-battlefield-global-market-report

Learning Management System Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/learning-management-system-global-market-report

Management Consulting Services Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/management-consulting-services-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.