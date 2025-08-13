Tea Extracts Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Tea Extracts Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

How Large Will The Tea Extracts Global Market Report 2025 Market Be By 2025?

The market size of tea extracts has seen substantial growth in the past few years. It is expected to grow from $4.26 billion in 2024 to $4.52 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. Factors contributing to this growth during the historical period include its traditional use in Asian societies, amplified consumer knowledge of its health benefits, antioxidant capabilities, and endorsed health benefits, rise in the demand for functional drinks, and growth into the non-alcoholic beverage sector.

The market size for tea extracts is slated for robust expansion in the forthcoming years, with predictions estimating it to reach ""$5.9 billion by 2029"" with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. The surge within the prediction period is largely due to the growing appeal of specialty and herbal teas, their increasing usage in functional foods, supplements, and the rise of e-commerce and direct-to-consumer sales channels. Key trends in the prediction period involve the creation of innovative tea extract blends, the emergence of organic and clean label tea extracts, advancements in research and development regarding tea extract bioactive, and a preference shift towards natural and plant-based ingredients.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Tea Extracts Global Market Report 2025 Market Landscape?

The growth of the tea extract market is projected to be fueled by an increasing demand for dietary supplements. These supplements are ingested products distinct from standard foods and medicines, widely used globally. A common ingredient in these supplements is tea extract, particularly green tea extracts. They assist with controlling blood sugar, managing blood pressure, weight regulation, preventing diseases, and recuperating from workouts. As per Smithfield Agency, a marketing and advertisement agency from the US, the supplements market recorded an astonishing revenue of US$0.78 billion in June 2024. The projected growth for this market shows a steady yearly increase of 6.53% from 2024 to 2029. Hence, the rising demand for nutritional supplements is catalyzing the expansion of the tea extract market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Tea Extracts Global Market Report 2025 Market?

Major players in the Tea Extracts Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Taiyo International Ltd.

• AVT Tea Sources Ltd.

• DuPont de Nemours Inc.

• Futureceuticals Inc.

• Kemin Industries

• Synthite Industries Ltd.

• Archer Daniels Midland Co.

• Frutarom Ltd.

• Martin Bauer Group Ltd.

• Indena SPA.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Tea Extracts Global Market Report 2025 Industry?

The prevailing trend in the tea extracts market is the emergence of new product innovations. The primary strategy of major businesses in the tea extract industry is to focus on innovative products to satisfy customer needs and fortify their market position. For example, Layn Natural Ingredients, a US-based firm that is known for producing superior natural ingredients from plants, introduced the ""instant tea"" extract in November 2022. Instant tea extract is a condensed version of tea that instantly dissolves in water, offering a hassle-free and tasty drink alternative that doesn't require brewing.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Tea Extracts Global Market Report 2025 Market

The tea extractsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Black Tea, Oolong Tea, Green Tea, Other Types

2) By Nature: Organic, Conventional

3) By Form: Powder, Liquid

4) By Application: Food and Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, Other Applications

5) By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

Subsegments:

1) By Black Tea: Loose Leaf Black Tea Extract, Instant Black Tea Extract, Powdered Black Tea Extract

2) By Oolong Tea: Loose Leaf Oolong Tea Extract, Instant Oolong Tea Extract, Powdered Oolong Tea Extract

3) By Green Tea: Loose Leaf Green Tea Extract, Instant Green Tea Extract, Powdered Green Tea Extract, Matcha Green Tea Extract

4) By Other Types: White Tea Extract, Herbal Tea Extract, Rooibos Tea Extract, Specialty Tea Extracts

Tea Extracts Global Market Report 2025 Market Regional Insights

In 2024, North America held the leading position in the Tea Extracts Global Market Report. It is anticipated that Asia-Pacific will witness the most rapid growth in the forecast period. The report encompasses several regions like Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

