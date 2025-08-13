Red Wine Market to Exceed US $143.52 Billion by 2029, with 5.2% CAGR: The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company

Red Wine Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Forecast For The Red Wine Global Market Report 2025 Market From 2024 To 2029?

The market for red wine has been consistently expanding in the past few years. It is projected to rise from $111.84 billion in 2024 to $116.97 billion in 2025, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6%. The growth during the historic period could be linked to cultural traditions, the increase in wine tourism, changing consumer choices, the rising appreciation of wine as a social beverage, and its connection with health benefits.

In the coming years, significant expansion is anticipated in the red wine market, with predictions showing growth to ""$143.53 billion in 2029"" with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%. The projected growth within this time frame can be linked to factors such as increased disposable income, enhanced urbanization, a rising generation of millennials, evolution in customer tastes and increased acceptance of alcoholic beverages, dynamic global demand, changing climatic conditions, expansion of online sales, and direct consumer channels. The notable trends expected during this forecast period encompass the upscale trend of wine, natural and minimalist wine production methods, technical advancements in wine applications, the pairing of wine and food, and alternative packaging techniques.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Red Wine Global Market Report 2025 Market?

The rise in health consciousness among consumers is projected to spur the expansion of the red wine market. With the trending health consciousness, the majority of consumers are now demanding healthier food and drink options, aligning with their refined expectations for health, wellbeing, ethical standards, and sustainability. Several health benefits have been linked to the potent plant compounds found in red wine, including reduced inflammation, a lower risk of cancer, and longer lifespans. The combination of alcohol and antioxidants in red wine can help prevent coronary artery disease. For instance, Koninklijke DSM N.V., a Netherlands-based health and bioscience company, reported in August 2023 that, due to the pandemic, 60% of global consumers have become more health-conscious, prioritizing a healthier lifestyle to avoid health complications. Also, as per reports published by Food Insight, a US-based non-profit organization, in July 2022, 52% of Food and Health Survey participants adhered to a specific diet or eating pattern, marking an increase from the 39% in 2021. Therefore, the escalated health consciousness among consumers is driving the red wine market's growth.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Red Wine Global Market Report 2025 Market?

Major players in the red wine market include:

• Accolade Wines

• Caviro S.C.A.

• Vina Concha Y Toro S.A.

• Castel Winery PLC

• E. & J. Gallo Winery

• Gruo Peñaflor S.A.

• Diageo plc

• Treasury Wine Estates Limited

• Constellation Brands Inc.

• The Wine Group Inc.

What Are The Top Trends In The Red Wine Global Market Report 2025 Industry?

The increasing demand for organic items has emerged as a significant trend in the red wine market. Organic wine, a product that has passed the government's rigorous organic certification process, adheres to stringent conditions encompassing everything from how pesticides are used to how land is managed and how the product is stored and preserved. For example, in September 2022, Miller Family Wine Company, an American winemaking business, introduced an organic wine brand named Reciprocity. Reciprocity offers an array of wines crafted solely from organic grapes cultivated sustainably at the French Camp Vineyard located in Paso Robles. The Miller family grows all the grapes used, including both Cabernet Sauvignon and Chardonnay, in an organic manner.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Red Wine Global Market Report 2025 Market Segments

The red winemarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Sparkling Red Wine, Still Red Wine

2) By Packaging Type: Bottles, Cans

3) By Distribution Channel: Food Service, Retail

Subsegments:

1) By Sparkling Red Wine: Champagne, Prosecco, Other Sparkling Red Wines

2) By Still Red Wine: Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Pinot Noir, Syrah Or Shiraz, Zinfandel, Other Still Red Wines

Which Regions Are Dominating The Red Wine Global Market Report 2025 Market Landscape?

In the Red Wine Global Market Report 2025, North America was identified as the dominant region in the red wine market in 2024. However, it is anticipated that the Asia-Pacific region will experience the most rapid growth within the forecast. Covered regions in the report encompass North America, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa, presenting a comprehensive global outlook.

