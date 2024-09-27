Moaisoft Launches 'Resope!': A Strategic Sushi Rescue Puzzle Game for Nintendo Switch™

Moaisoft to Release New Full-Fledged Puzzle Game 'Resope!' for Nintendo Switch™ on September 26, 2024!

JAPAN, September 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Moaisoft, known for developing and releasing a variety of smartphone apps, launched the 'falling-style, deep-thinking puzzle game' app 'Resope!' on Thursday, September 26, 2024. Rescue the sushi trapped inside the walls. A full-fledged puzzle game that requires careful thought. All that is required is to ignite the blocks.

Introducing a Thrilling Sushi Rescue Mission.

Once a block is ignited, the fire spreads and destroys surrounding blocks.

Blocks and sushi fall into the burnt-out space from above.

The mission is to use this basic rule to rescue sushi by making them fall to the bottom.

Strategic elements include detonating bombs to destroy walls and using items to control firepower.

Rescue sushi in succession to create combos and earn high scores.

The game offers a casual and easy-to-play experience with just the right level of challenge and mental exercise.

Clear all 11 levels to collect 10 types of sushi.

In addition to standard single-player mode, the game features a "Timer Mode" for racing against the clock and an offline "VS Mode" for two-player head-to-head competition.

Software Details

Supported Languages : Japanese, English

Required Space : 124MB

Number of Players : 1 2

Supported Controllers : Nintendo Switch Pro Controller

Save Data Cloud Backup : Supported

Genre : Puzzle / Arcade / Party / Action

Release Date : 9/26/2024

Nintendo Switch is a trademark of Nintendo.

©2011-2024 Moaisoft / ™れそぺ！ Resope!

Support Information

"Resope!" Publish Page(America)

https://www.nintendo.com/us/store/products/resope-switch/

"Resope!" Publish Page(Europe)

https://www.nintendo.com/en-gb/Games/Nintendo-Switch-download-software/Resope--2661648.html

"Resope!" Publish Page(Asia)

https://ec.nintendo.com/HK/zh/titles/70010000085377

"Resope!" Landing Page

https://www.moaigame.com/games/Resope.html

"Resope!" Japanese Page:

https://www.moaigame.com/games/ResopeJP.html

"Moaisoft Games" Official Website

https://www.moaigame.com/

"Moaisoft" Official Website

https://www.moaisoft.com/

