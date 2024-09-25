LAV8 Premier Cannabis Corp. Endorses Sharifah Hardie for California Governor

Sharifah Hardie for CA Governor 2026 LAV8 Founder Miriel “Mae” Bereal

LAV8 Corporation endorses Sharifah Hardie for California Governor, praising her commitment to social equity, cannabis reform, and restorative justice.

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- LAV8 Corporation is proud to endorse Sharifah Hardie for Governor of California. Her dedication to social equity and addressing the injustices of the War on Drugs—also known as "The War on People"—aligns perfectly with LAV8’s mission. Hardie’s leadership is vital to building a more equitable future in California’s cannabis industry.LAV8 bridges the gap between cannabis and consumers by educating them on the healing properties of this powerful plant. The company’s tagline, "GOD Created – Woman Crafted," reflects their commitment to producing organic, holistic products made from the highest-grade ingredients sourced from nature. Every product—whether lavender buds, rose petals, or cannabis oil—is sustainably sourced, handcrafted, and designed to promote holistic health and well-being.Miriel "Mae" Bereal, founder of LAV8 and a mother of four, is a trailblazing cannabis entrepreneur dedicated to holistic, plant-based medicine. Once a cannabis patient herself, she now leads a vertically integrated cannabis business, sharing Sharifah Hardie’s commitment to natural healing, creating jobs and economic empowerment.Bereal stated, “We believe Sharifah Hardie’s leadership will mark a transformative moment for California. Her focus on legal reform, community healing, and economic empowerment ensures that the voices of those affected by unjust drug policies—especially in Black and Brown communities—are heard and respected. Her deep understanding of these issues and her drive to implement real change makes her the ideal candidate for governor.”Hardie’s unwavering dedication to addressing the systemic inequalities perpetuated by outdated drug policies aligns with LAV8 Corporation’s mission to create equity within the cannabis industry and offer opportunities for those disproportionately impacted by past policies.“At LAV8, we are committed to supporting candidates like Sharifah Hardie who prioritize restorative justice and inclusivity,” continued Bereal. “Her leadership will ensure that the cannabis industry remains a place for equity and opportunity. Her focus on legal reform, economic empowerment, and community investment aligns with our mission to heal our communities, our nation, and our world—one seed at a time."Hardie’s vision for California includes not just policy reform, but also initiatives aimed at restorative justice, economic opportunities for marginalized communities, and a compassionate approach to drug policy. LAV8 Corporation believes her leadership will foster a more equitable and inclusive future for all Californians."I am truly honored to receive the endorsement of LAV8 Corporation, a company that shares my commitment to social equity and healing through plant-based solutions. This endorsement means so much to me because it reflects our shared belief in restorative justice and the importance of uplifting communities that have been disproportionately affected by the War on Drugs. Together, we can create a more equitable and inclusive California, where opportunity and healing are accessible to all," states Candidate for California Governor Sharifah Hardie.Support Sharifah Hardie in her campaign for California Governor by visiting https://www.SharifahHardieForGovernor.com and making your donation today. Endorsements, volunteer submissions, and interview requests can also be made through the website. Together, we can build a brighter future for California.About LAV8 Corporation:LAV8 Corporation, led by Miriel “Mae” Bereal, is dedicated to promoting holistic health through plant-based products. Using only sustainably sourced, organic ingredients, LAV8 creates products designed to heal the body and mind. The company is committed to educating communities on the healing properties of cannabis and supporting restorative justice initiatives.Learn more about LAV8 at: https://www.LAV8CBD.com

