The Republic of Slovenia: Increase of EUR 750mio 3.000 percent 10-year notes
SLOVENIA, September 24 - On Tuesday, 24 September 2024 at 10:22 CET, The Republic of Slovenia announced the mandate for a EUR benchmark increase of their outstanding 10-year benchmark with intraday execution.
The orderbook opened immediately with price guidance of MS+62bps area and investor demand was robust from the outset, with orders in excess of EUR 2.5bn (incl. 170mio JLM) by 12:12 CET. This supported the Republic to revise the price guidance to MS+60bps area.
The orderbook continued to grow after the first update and reached in excess of EUR 3.1bn (incl. EUR 150mio of JLM interest) by 13:19 CET. This allowed the issuer to set the spread at MS+56bps, which is flat to where the bond was quoted in the secondary market at this stage i.e. implying zero new issue concession.
The high-quality, granular orderbook closed above EUR 3bn (incl. EUR 150mio of JLM interest) at 13:45 CET. The Republic subsequently launched a EUR 750mio increase at 14:10 CET.
The deal officially priced at 16:17 CET and was immediately tradable in the market.
The sizeable investor demand and pricing flat to the secondary market (i.e. without any new issue concession) make this transaction a strong success for the Republic of Slovenia.
The joint bookrunners for this transaction were Barclays (B&D), Deutsche Bank, Erste Group and J.P. Morgan.
Geographical distribution:
34 percent Germany, Austria, Switzerland
26 percent United Kingdom
13 percent Southern Europe
7 percent Slovenia
6 percent CEE
6 percent France, Benelux
5 percent Nordics
3 percent Rest of World
Institutional investor distribution:
54 percent Bank / Treasury
30 percent Asset Managers
11 percent Central Banks / Official Institutions
4 percent Hedge Fund
1 percent Insurance / Pension Fund
Legal Disclaimer:
