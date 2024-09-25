Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts Appoints Shihab Mohammed as Director Commercial for Cinnamon Maldives Resorts

COLOMBO, SRI LANKA, September 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts, a leading hospitality brand in the region, is proud to announce the appointment of Shihab Mohammed as the Director Commercial for its Maldives resorts. In this role, Shihab will lead efforts to accelerate revenue growth, enhance the brand's market presence and strengthen sales strategies across all properties in the Maldives.Shihab joins Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts, bringing over two decades of hospitality expertise and having successfully led commercial and marketing efforts in the Maldives and beyond and having previously served as Group Director of Sales & Marketing at Sun Siyam Resorts in the Maldives, where he played a pivotal role in launching the largest resort in the country and managing the region's biggest buyout. His leadership and industry insights will be instrumental in achieving Cinnamon Maldives Resorts' strategic commercial objectives.Commenting on the appointment, Hishan Singhawansa, Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer of Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts, said, "We are delighted to welcome Shihab to our leadership team. His impressive background in driving growth and his deep understanding of the Maldives market will be invaluable as we continue to strengthen our foothold in the region. Under Shihab's leadership, we are confident that our Maldives resorts will continue to set new benchmarks in guest experiences and commercial success."Radhey Tawar, Chief Commercial Officer of Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts, added, “Shihab’s proven expertise in navigating the competitive Maldives market and his innovative approach to commercial strategy make him the perfect fit for this role. We look forward to seeing him drive impactful growth and expand our market leadership across our Maldives portfolio.”Based in the Maldives, Shihab will lead the commercial teams for Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives, Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives, Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives and Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon. His leadership will be critical in fostering strong partnerships and driving the continued commercial success of these resorts.Shihab Mohammed, commenting on his new role as Director Commercial for Cinnamon Maldives Resorts, said, "I am excited to join a dynamic brand like Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts, particularly during such a significant period of growth in the Maldives. My focus will be on enhancing the commercial performance of our resorts while ensuring that we continue to provide world-class experiences to our guests. I look forward to contributing to Cinnamon's journey of success in this vibrant market."

