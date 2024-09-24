U.S. Chamber Hosts the U.S.-Germany High-Level Economic Dialogue Business Roundtable, Deepening Bilateral Trade and Investment Ties

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Today, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the Transatlantic Business Initiative convened the U.S.-Germany High-Level Economic Dialogue Business Roundtable at historic Decatur House in Washington, D.C. The roundtable featured in-depth conversations on economic security, bilateral trade, and boosting competitiveness, with participation from nearly two dozen U.S. and German business leaders and senior officials from the U.S. National Security Council, the German Federal Chancellery, the U.S. Department of Treasury, the U.S. Department of Commerce, and Germany’s Federal Ministries for Economic Affairs and Climate Action, Finance, and Federal Foreign Office.

U.S. Chamber Senior Vice President for Europe Marjorie Chorlins stated: “Today’s discussions highlight the critical role of U.S.-German cooperation in addressing global economic challenges. The bilateral trade and investment relationship — totaling $925 billion — supports nearly 1.6 million jobs on both sides of the Atlantic. German and American businesses are eager to build on these strengths, and we call on our policymakers to pursue policies driving innovation and economic prosperity in both countries.”

The event followed this morning’s government-to-government dialogue at the White House, co-chaired by Jörg Kukies, State Secretary and G7/G20 Sherpa of the German Federal Chancellery, and Daleep Singh, White House Deputy National Security Advisor for International Economics.

Matthias Krämer, Head of Department for Foreign Economic Policy at BDI e.V. and Coordinator of the Transatlantic Business Initiative, added: “Our collaborative efforts are essential in navigating the complexities of the global economy. By fostering stronger bilateral ties, we can ensure sustainable growth and resilience for our businesses and communities.”