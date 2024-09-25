Oceanic Counseling Group Announces Promotion of Austin Rowell to Clinical Manager of it's Murrells Inlet Location

Austin Rowell LPC

We are excited to promote Austin to this Clinical Manager role! He is a person of great integrity and highly skilled in the counseling field. We look forward to watching him grow in this position!” — David Haddock, CEO

MURRELLS INLET, SC, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oceanic Counseling Group has announced the promotion of Austin Rowell, LPC , to the position of Clinical Manager at its Murrells Inlet location. Rowell, a seasoned Licensed Professional Counselor, had been a vital member of the Oceanic team for over three years, and demonstrated exceptional clinical skills and leadership.A native of Georgetown County, Rowell holds a Bachelor's degree in Psychology from North Greenville University and a Master’s degree in Clinical Counseling from Webster University. He has been working with diverse populations since 2016, including children and adults dealing with depression, anxiety , anger, substance issues, and marital problems. He has also provided support to children and vulnerable adults who are victims of abuse and neglect, as well as military personnel, police officers, and firefighters affected by PTSD.Rowell’s extensive experience spans various settings, including group homes, schools, state mental health agencies, psychiatric residential facilities, and private practice. This background has equipped him to deliver effective individual, family, and couples therapy, utilizing a compassionate and knowledgeable approach.As Clinical Manager, Rowell will oversee the clinical operations of the Murrells Inlet office, ensuring the delivery of superior therapeutic services and fostering a supportive environment for both clients and clinicians.Oceanic Counseling Group is proud to have Rowell in this leadership position and looks forward to his continued contributions to the mental health and well-being of the community.For more information or to schedule an appointment with Austin Rowell, LPC, please visit Oceanic Counseling Group’s website or call (843) 894-0000.About Oceanic Counseling Group:Oceanic Counseling Group provides comprehensive mental health services across several locations in South Carolina, including Greenville, Columbia, Myrtle Beach, Carolina Forest, and Murrells Inlet, with an administrative office in Surfside Beach. The group is dedicated to offering compassionate and effective care for a wide range of mental health concerns.

