Oceanic Counseling Group Expands to Irmo, SC, Bringing Quality Mental Health Services to the Community

Oceanic Counseling Group opens a new Irmo, SC office, expanding mental health services to provide quality care for the Lake Murray community.

COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oceanic Counseling Group is excited to announce the opening of its newest clinical office in Irmo, SC, located at 7520 Irmo Drive, Columbia, SC. This expansion is part of the organization’s ongoing commitment to providing accessible, high-quality mental health care to communities across South Carolina.The Irmo office is currently staffed with three licensed therapists , offering a range of counseling services, including therapy for anxiety, depression, trauma, grief, marriage counseling, and more. Oceanic Counseling Group anticipates significant growth in the coming year, with plans to expand the Irmo team to 11 therapists within the next 12 months.“This Irmo office displays Oceanic Counseling Group's drive to help the people of South Carolina receive the care they need,” said David Haddock, CEO of Oceanic Counseling Group. “We recognize the growing need for compassionate, effective mental health services, and we are dedicated to meeting that need in Irmo and beyond.”Oceanic Counseling Group is known for its patient-centered approach, offering both in-person and telehealth therapy sessions to ensure clients receive support in a way that best suits their needs. With locations already established in Greenville, West Columbia, Charleston, Myrtle Beach, Carolina Forest, and Murrells Inlet, this new Irmo office marks another step forward in the organization’s mission to make mental health services more accessible throughout the state.The practice accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Medicaid, Medicare, and all major insurance providers, making quality care more affordable and convenient for individuals and families in the Irmo community.For more information or to schedule an appointment at the Irmo office, visit www.OceanicCounseling.com or call 803-393-PTSD (7873).About Oceanic Counseling GroupOceanic Counseling Group is a leading mental health practice dedicated to providing compassionate and effective therapy services across South Carolina. With a team of highly trained professionals, the organization offers treatment for individuals, couples, and families, addressing a wide range of mental health concerns. Oceanic Counseling Group is committed to making mental health care accessible through in-person and virtual sessions, ensuring every client receives the support they need.

