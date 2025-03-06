Oceanic Counseling Group Launches Skill-Building Workshops to Enhance Mental Well-Being and Education

Oceanic Counseling Group launches skill-building workshops to help individuals manage stress, improve communication, and enhance daily life between sessions.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oceanic Counseling Group is excited to announce the launch of its new educational workshops designed to enhance personal growth and life skills. These workshops aim to support individuals seeking to improve stress management, communication, parenting, and more.Recognizing that therapy sessions are just one component of mental health care, Oceanic Counseling Group has developed workshops to provide additional resources for clients between sessions or for the general public looking to acquire specific skills. The workshops are educational in nature and not a substitute for therapy, serving as learning opportunities to empower individuals in their daily lives."Our goal is to offer accessible and practical tools that individuals can integrate into their daily routines," said David Haddock, CEO of Oceanic Counseling Group. "These workshops reflect our commitment to comprehensive mental health care, providing valuable resources that complement traditional therapy."Additionally, Haddock mentioned “Workshops are a casual way to learn about a specific topic, and our licensed instructors can answer any specific questions you have during the 55 minute workshop.” At the time of this article, the group has the following two upcoming workshops: 5 Tips for a Smoother After-School Routine with Kids, and Neurohacking – Simple Brain Hacks for Focus, Motivation, and Productivity.The practice website states that these workshops are not a replacement for therapy, and they focus solely on educating the public about specific topics. The classes cost $25 and have limited availability.For more information or to register for an upcoming workshop, visit https://oceaniccounseling.com/workshops/ About Oceanic Counseling GroupOceanic Counseling Group is a leading mental health practice in South Carolina with nearly 50 licensed providers and 7 offices across the state. They provide in-person and virtual sessions and accept all major insurances and help individuals and families with anxiety, depression, trauma / PTSD , grief, OCD, bipolar, BPD, marriage, family, and more!

