John St & St. Joseph’s Dr Closure begins September 30

HAMILTON, ON – Starting Monday, September 30, 2024, the City of Hamilton will close the intersection of John Street and St. Joseph’s Drive to safely complete the sewer installation and trench restoration as part of the ongoing capital improvements.

During this time, the following areas will be impacted:

Arkledun Access (Jolley Cut) - No access to the upbound (southbound) lanes. One downbound (northbound) lane will stay open.

- No access to the upbound (southbound) lanes. One downbound (northbound) lane will stay open. St. Joseph’s Drive - Closed at James Street, with local access only. Access to the parking structure on St. Joesphs Drive will be maintained at all times from James Street.

- Closed at James Street, with local access only. Access to the parking structure on St. Joesphs Drive will be maintained at all times from James Street. John Street - Closed at Charlton Avenue, with local access only.

- Closed at Charlton Avenue, with local access only. Detour - A signed detour will direct traffic west from John Street to Charlton Avenue, then south to James Street to access the mountain. Signs on Main Street will advise drivers to use the Claremont Access (Wellington Street).

The road is scheduled to reopen on Monday, October 7, 2024 at 6 am.

The scope of work includes installing new sewers at the intersection and restoring the road fully. Due to the depth of excavation and the scale of the project, a full closure is required for the safety of workers and the public.

Motorists should take an alternate route to avoid the closure. An HSR detour has been established. For information on HSR detours, visit Schedules & Detours

Emergency Services will not be impacted. Fire and Ambulatory Services will have a safe route through the construction zone to ensure accessibility to residents.

The City of Hamilton thanks motorists, pedestrians and cyclists for their patience as we complete this important infrastructure reconstruction.