Early Achievers Preschool Hawaii to Open in 2025

New preschool in Kahala is accepting applications now

New preschool in Kahala is accepting applications now

This preschool has been a dream of ours for years. We are thrilled to offer Hawaii families a high quality, convenient preschool choice." — Pamela Lee, Managing Director of Early Achievers Preschool Hawaii

HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Early Achievers Preschool Hawaii will begin classes in August of 2025 for children ages two to four. The school is located on the corner of Pueo Street and Kilauea Avenue near Kahala Mall. Applications are being accepted now.The founders at Early Achievers are passionate about the school. Pamela, the head of school, started her educational career at a preschool in 1991 but has had experience as a classroom teacher in grades PreK–7th over the years in the U.S. as well as in Seoul, Korea.She also started an international preschool in Seoul with a handful of students, which eventually grew to become the feeder school to the K-12 international schools in Seoul.Upon relocating to Honolulu in 2012, Pamela, along with her husband Sam, acquired Sylvan Learning Center in Kahala and started Bright Beginnings ESL Hawaii. Continuing to inspire keiki in Hawaii to be excited about learning, Pamela and Sam have helped children across the islands to embrace learning.A partner, C2C has been in the business of education since 1945. Founded by Shinichi and Kiyoko Furuya with the mindset of educating the youth to rebuild Japan after WWII, C2C Global Education has schools (preschool-universities) across Japan and now has expanded their vision to China, Vietnam, and India. C2C has partnered with Pamela and Sam to collaborate on establishing an outstanding school in Hawaii.Together, the partners aim to create an exceptional preschool experience for Hawaii’s keiki.“This preschool has been a dream of ours for years” stated Pamela Lee, Managing Director of Early Achievers Preschool Hawaii. “We are thrilled to offer Hawaii families a high quality, convenient preschool choice.”The preschool offers students:• Academic Orientation: Prioritizing academics alongside enjoyable activities like arts, music, and sports. Achievement Focus: Fostering early achievement, celebrating milestones and successes.• Admissions Preparation: Preparing children for kindergarten, equipping them with necessary skills, and assisting with the admissions process.• Exceptional Teachers: Warm and dedicated staff who deeply care for the children are highly qualified and participate in ongoing training to provide the best possible education.• Safe and Clean Environment: Newly renovated facilities offer spacious classrooms and a large playground, ensuring a clean and safe environment for preschoolers.To learn more about the preschool, visit their new website earlyachievershawaii.com.About Early Achievers Preschool HawaiiEarly Achievers Preschool Hawaii provides a safe, healthy, and enriched environment in which children ages two through five are exposed to rich language, pre-literacy, and problem-solving skills with a balance of critical emotional and social skills. The preschool focuses on a positive first school experience to engage and challenge students while preparing them for the next steps in their education and well-being. The founders and the staff understand the importance of establishing independent work habits and developing social skills early on. The program is designed to provide a firm grounding in these areas, as well as providing opportunities for cognitive, emotional, and physical growth.Children at Early Achievers engage in practical and meaningful learning experiences which introduce the foundational concepts of early learning. Early Achievers is a well-balanced program that encourages child-led inquiries and imagination that are also fun. Students are given enough structure to learn and enough freedom to explore. Children will develop self-esteem as they participate in a setting that encourages and respects their independence and capabilities. Early Achievers believes that these are the foundations for the personal success and academic achievement of our students for years to come.###

