Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Shooting In Cecil County

Maryland State Police News Release

(CONOWINGO, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred this afternoon at a residence in Cecil County.

The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. A suspect is currently in custody. Troopers from the North East Barrack responded shortly after 2 p.m. to a home at the 200 block of Mt. Zoar Road following reports of a shooting. Firefighters also responded to extinguish a fire at the residence.

Personnel from the Cecil County Department of Emergency Services pronounced the victim deceased at the scene. Another victim, a 78-year-old woman, was transported by ambulance to Upper Chesapeake Medical Center for treatment of injuries.

The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit is actively investigating. The Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating the origin and cause of the fire. Please be advised that Mt. Zoar Road will be closed in the area for an extended period as the investigation continues. 

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

