Cantor’s Driving School in Las Vegas Nevada Expands with New Cars and More Instructors

Cantor’s Driving School, the top driving school in Las Vegas, NV, has now expanded its operations with a new fleet of cars and 2 new instructors.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cantor’s Driving School announces another expansion of operations, with the hiring of two new driving instructors and the purchase of an entire new fleet of cars for driving lessons. This is in response to the increased demand for high quality driving lessons offered by Cantor’s Driving School in Clark County, Nevada, including Summerlin, Henderson, North Las Vegas, Boulder City and Paradise.

There are 9 new cars are all 2024 Toyota Corollas, which have a five-star overall safety rating from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). They are specially equipped with a second brake pedal and rear view mirror on the passenger side for the driving instructor.

Cantor’s Driving School offers private, one-on-one, behind-the-wheel driving lessons 7 days a week. Door-to-door service is provided, with pick up and drop off at school, work, or home. Cantor's Driving School is fully licensed, bonded and insured, employing former police officers as driving instructors. All driving instructors are Nevada state-certified and trained in teaching driving skills that help students pass their driver's test and instill good driving habits for life.

Owner Frank Cantor comments, “We are happy to now have more driving instructors and all new cars to continue to be the best driving school in the Las Vegas area.”

Cantor’s Driving School also offers online scheduling for driving lessons. Available 24/7, the online system is convenient and intuitive, making it a good way for customers to work with Cantor's Driving School. Of course, customers can also call or email.

The Nevada 30 Hour Teen Driver Education course that is required for new teen drivers is available too. Alternatively, the 15-5 program that combines 15 hours of online instruction with 5 hours of behind-the-wheel driving lessons is also offered.

Cantor’s Driving School offers driving lessons 7 days a week that are private, one-on-one, and hands-on, live driving instruction for teens and adults. Door-to-door service is provided - pick-up and drop-off at school, home or work. Money-saving packages of driving lessons - 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, or 8 lessons - are available. The service area is the entire Las Vegas area in Clark County Nevada, including Sumerlin, Henderson, Spring Valley, Paradise and Boulder City

About Cantor’s Driving School in Las Vegas, NV

Founded in 1976, Cantor’s Driving School is one of the longest continually operated driver training schools in the nation. Over 100,000 drivers have learned to drive with Cantor’s Driving School. Cantor’s Driving School is a Nevada state-certified driving school, operating in Nevada since 2015. It is a member of the Driving School Association of the Americas (DSAA) and the American Driver & Traffic Safety Association, and is accredited by the Better Business Bureau (BBB). All Cantor’s Driving School instructors are Nevada certified instructors and former law enforcement officers. Cantor's Driving School also offers convenient Nevada state-licensed online driver's education courses. For more information or to inquire about driving lessons, online driver’s ed courses or other services, please call 702-985-7993 or visit Cantor’s Driving School website: https://www.CantorsDrivingSchoolNV.com.

