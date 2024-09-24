November 15 Bid Opening DBE Industry Update Meeting
The Civil Rights Division Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) Office will be holding a DBE Industry Update meeting Tuesday, November 12, 2024, at 9 a.m. CT. The meeting will be held at the North Dakota Department of Transportation at 608 E. Boulevard Ave. via Teams.
At the time this notice is being prepared, the governing body expects the agenda of its meeting to include the following topics:
• Previous Bid Opening Information
• Information for Upcoming Bid Opening
• Various DBE Related Topics, Updates and Changes
• DBE Goal Information
Microsoft Teams meeting
Join on your computer, mobile app or room device
Click here to join the meeting
Meeting ID: 274 104 751 935
Passcode: rXLuDp
Download Teams | Join on the web
Join with a video conferencing device
teams@join.nd.gov
Video Conference ID: 114 344 766 2
Alternate VTC instructions
Or call in (audio only)
+1 701-328-0950, 688976027# United States, Fargo
Phone Conference ID: 688 976 027#
Date of Notice: February 21, 2024
Name of Person Preparing Notice: Amy Conklin, DBE Program Admin. at 701-328-3116
