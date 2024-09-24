U.S. Chamber Hosts President of Türkiye Erdoğan to Deepen U.S.-Türkiye Trade and Economic Ties

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – Yesterday, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Suzanne P. Clark hosted President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for a CEO roundtable. The Chamber’s U.S.-Türkiye Business Council, led by Chairman Hamdi Ulukaya Founder and CEO of Chobani, held discussions with the Turkish President and various Ministers and Members of Parliament about Türkiye’s economic reforms, positive developments in the U.S.-Türkiye relationship, and ongoing projects in finance, defense, aviation, manufacturing, energy, climate, and digital transformation.

President Erdogan spoke to the growing connectivity between the U.S. and Turkish economies, noting the U.S. has become Türkiye’s largest supplier of LNG, with recent agreements signed to enhance Türkiye’s energy security, and that joint aviation and defense partnerships are on track to create an unprecedented volume of trade and advanced manufacturing in both countries. Türkiye has launched a large-scale investment incentives program looking to attract high-technology investments like semiconductors, space, and green technologies. The President also noted the combined strengths of U.S. and Turkish companies to develop more strategic projects in Central Asia and Africa.

“Over the past year and a half, Türkiye has implemented significant macroeconomic reforms that will enable not just an economic recovery, but a resurgence,” Clark said. “U.S. businesses are eager to see the next phase of structural reforms that will facilitate new, high-quality foreign direct investment opportunities that benefit both countries. Our nations’ shared goal of $100 billion in two-way trade is within reach, and together, we have the chance to not only witness this new economic era, but to help write this new chapter.”

The roundtable builds on the Chamber’s work to increase bilateral trade and ensure private sector engagement as Türkiye achieves business and sectoral policy reforms. Earlier this month, the Chamber traveled to Istanbul and Ankara with a business mission of 18 companies supporting Türkiye’s economic reforms, and meeting with Türkiye’s Vice President The U.S. and Turkiye are on pace this year to reach the U.S.-Türkiye trade volume record of approximately $40 billion—an increase of nearly 70 percent since pre-pandemic levels.