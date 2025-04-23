U.S. Chamber, Tennessee Chamber of Commerce and Industry Host U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn for Roundtable on Tax Reform

NASHVILLE, TN – Today, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the Tennessee Chamber of Commerce and Industry hosted U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) for a roundtable discussion in Nashville, Tennessee with local business leaders on the need to extend pro-growth business tax provisions before portions of President Trump’s 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) expire at the end of the year. Doing so will create new opportunities for American workers and businesses to thrive.

Absent Congressional action, the country will see the largest automatic tax increase in American history. U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn is on the frontlines, working to ensure that the constituents of Tennessee will not face this massive tax increase at the end of 2025.

“The U.S. Chamber appreciates Senator Marsha Blackburn’s ongoing advocacy to extend the pro-growth provisions of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act,” said Rodney Davis, Head of Government Affairs at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. “Her leadership is essential to Tennessee’s economic vitality, and we thank her for her dedication to advancing policies that stimulate economic growth and reduce the tax burden on families, workers, and businesses nationwide.”

“It was a pleasure to sit down with both the U.S. and Tennessee Chambers of Commerce for a roundtable discussion on how we can advance pro-growth tax policies,” said Senator Blackburn. “I’m fighting in the Senate to stop a $4 trillion tax increase by making the 2017 Trump tax cuts permanent. This will make certain Tennessee families and small businesses can keep more of their hard-earned money and continue to drive our state’s economic success.”

“We are grateful to Senator Blackburn for taking the time to engage with business leaders across Tennessee on this important issue,” said Josh Brown, President of the Tennessee Chamber of Commerce. “Extending key pro-growth provisions of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act is critical to encouraging business investment, driving job creation, and sustaining Tennessee’s strong economic momentum. The Tennessee Chamber remains committed to advocating for policies that strengthen our state’s economy. We appreciate Senator Blackburn’s continued partnership and leadership on the issues that matter most to Tennessee businesses.”