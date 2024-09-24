Illinois Veterans' Homes at Anna and Manteno See Increase in Mild COVID-19 Cases

ILLINOIS, September 24 - IDVA continues to follow CDC and IDPH guidance to minimize the spread

Springfield, IL - The Illinois Veterans' Homes at Anna and Manteno are experiencing increased COVID-19 cases among its veterans and staff and the majority of cases have presented mild symptoms. As of September 24th, the following cases have been reported:

Anna: 17 residents and seven staff Manteno: 15 residents and nine staff

The Homes continue to follow Center for Disease Control (CDC) and Illinois Department of Public Health(IDPH) infection control guidelines for long-term care facilities protocols, including, social distancing, masking in direct care areas, and intensified cleaning and disinfection protocols. Amplified testing during the outbreak has been established for residents and staff. The IDVA Senior Infection Preventionist is on-site at the Manteno Home today and will visit the Anna Home tomorrow.

Terry Prince, IDVA Director, emphasized the commitment of the IDVA staff saying, "We are grateful to our dedicated employees who work to safeguard the health of our veteran residents, as they continue to provide veteran-centered care to those we serve."

