SCCG Announces Strategic Partnership with Tom’s Watch Bar to Enhance Sports Bar Experiences in Tribal and Retail Casinos

Through this partnership, SCCG Management will support Tom’s Watch Bar in expanding its footprint within the casino industry

Partnering with Tom’s Watch Bar allows us to bring unparalleled sports bar experiences to tribal and retail casinos.” — Stephen Crystal - Founder & CEO, SCCG

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SCCG Management, a leading advisory firm in the global gaming industry, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Tom’s Watch Bar, a premier chain of large-format sports entertainment bars and restaurants. This partnership aims to provide best-in-class retail sports bar watching experiences to tribal and retail casinos, enhancing the entertainment offerings and driving increased engagement.

Through this partnership, SCCG Management will support Tom’s Watch Bar in expanding its footprint within the casino industry. Tom’s Watch Bar owns and operates large-format sports entertainment bar/restaurants across the country, including eight new restaurant openings in the pipeline for 2025.

Tom’s Watch Bar’s concept is highly successful in casinos and gaming properties and has recently secured a significant increase in their current bank facility with a newly hired specialized investment bank to assist in growth. They are targeting six units with their new financing facility.

This partnership with SCCG Management will facilitate this expansion, providing Tom’s Watch Bar with strategic support and leveraging SCCG’s extensive network and expertise in the gaming industry.

Stephen Crystal, Founder and CEO of SCCG Management, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership: “Partnering with Tom’s Watch Bar allows us to bring unparalleled sports bar experiences to tribal and retail casinos. Their innovative approach and proven success in the industry align perfectly with our mission to drive growth and maximize revenue for our partners. We look forward to supporting their expansion and enhancing the entertainment offerings in gaming properties.”

Greg MacDonald, Chief Brand Officer, states: “With over 33 years of experience in the gaming industry, SCCG Management specializes in driving growth and maximizing revenue through strategic partnerships. SCCG will provide Tom’s Watch Bar with the necessary expertise and connections to expand their presence in tribal and retail casinos successfully.”

ABOUT TOM’S WATCH BAR

Founded in 2014, Tom’s Watch Bar defines the ultimate sports watching entertainment experience. Promising “All the Sports, all the Time”, Tom’s Watch Bar’s highly curated sports programming covers all sports from collegiate to professional to international, big events and prize fights, even emerging obscure and outrageous sports. Our central oversized stadium screen paired with hundreds of screens provides a 360° viewing experience, making every seat the best seat in the house.

https://tomswatchbar.com/

ABOUT SCCG MANAGEMENT

SCCG Management is a leading advisory firm in the global gaming industry, with over 100 best-in-class client partners specializing in iGaming, Sports Betting, Sports Marketing, and Gaming Technologies. With a worldwide footprint, SCCG operates offices in each global region, delivering valuable insights, expertise, and opportunities. With over 30 years of industry experience, the firm provides a range of services, including Go-To-Market strategies, market penetration and expansion, strategic partnerships, and operational assessments, which encompass IP management, mergers and acquisitions, and sponsorship agreements. SCCG also offers a full-service sales team for global product distribution. Anchored by a commitment to innovation and excellence, SCCG continues to shape and invest in the future of the gaming industry.

https://sccgmanagement.com/

CONTACT

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.