Phrase Unveils New AI Capabilities Focused on Speed, Control and Usability for Accelerated Global Growth

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Phrase , a world leader in translation technology, announced the next evolution of its AI-powered localization platform . These latest capabilities drive cost efficiencies, give humans greater control over AI outputs, and expand usability, blending AI innovation with human expertise."This release expands the range of what our customers and partners can accomplish with the Phrase Platform. We provide tools that deliver greater value, save time, and – crucially – keep people in full control," Georg Ell, CEO of Phrase, said.Along with numerous enhancements across the Phrase Platform, this release features three standout capabilities:Reduce Post-Editing Time and CostsThe new Phrase TM Threshold Optimizer allows teams to intelligently decide when to use translation memory (TM) or Machine Translation (MT) to reduce post-editing efforts while maintaining quality. Customers can configure the system to always select the most cost-efficient technology for pre-translation, ensuring they meet predefined quality levels at the lowest possible cost. By leveraging insightful analytics and reporting, automating key steps and streamlining workflows, localization managers can dramatically reduce post-editing time and significantly reduce costs.Enhanced LQA ControlThe new Auto LQA Validation Mode enhances Auto LQA by integrating human expertise with AI automation. While traditional Human LQA is often expensive and time-consuming, Phrase’s AI-powered Auto LQA cuts costs by up to 65% and reduces turnaround times by up to 99%. With Auto LQA Validation Mode, users can edit the AI-identified issues by modifying, deleting, or adding annotations, combining human precision with AI efficiency to create a faster, more accurate, and cost-effective LQA workflow.Efficient Game Localization with Unity Integration Unity developers can now directly localize their games within the Unity environment. The new Unity integration replaces manual file imports and exports with streamlined workflows and automation, accelerating the translation process while maintaining high-quality localization. Translators benefit from full context, including visuals, text, and metadata, enabling them to deliver accurate, impactful translations. This integration not only saves valuable development time but also preserves the creative integrity of games, ensuring smooth global launches from day one.“At Phrase, our mission has always been to empower customers to grow globally with greater speed, precision, and confidence. With this latest release, we’re delivering innovative solutions that put customers in control, while enabling them to achieve much more with less effort by harnessing the tremendous power of AI,” Ell concludes.Alongside these key highlights, Phrase delivers additional value with new enhancements across the platform, including,- Expanded access control and analytics for Phrase Portal, its enterprise-grade, user-friendly and secure translation portal.- Revamped Automated Asset Curation (AAC) for improved custom MT models making asset curation easier and faster.- Webhooks through Phrase Orchestrator for automated workflows across your entire tech stack including third-party systems delivering efficient, scalable localization operations- Action Bundles for Phrase Orchestrator - a set of pre-built workflows designed to simplify your automation tasks- Phrase Data - more insights for greater transparency tracking time and cost savings more accurately- AI Actions - Phrase’s powerful tool for refining multilingual text for consistency across all languagesFor more information about these releases and Phrase’s localization technology, please visit phrase.com.About PhrasePhrase is a world leader in AI-led translation technology, helping organizations open the door to global business by reaching more people, making deeper connections and driving faster growth across different languages and cultures.The cloud-based Phrase Localization Platform comes equipped with all the key capabilities a business needs to drive a comprehensive localization strategy. From AI-driven machine translation and world leading translation management, to software localization, best in class workflow automation, quality evaluation and analytics. The Phrase Platform is there to connect, streamline and manage every possible translation task across the enterprise.That’s why brands like Uber, Shopify, Volkswagen, leading LSP and global SI partners, and thousands of others choose Phrase to help them form meaningful connections with millions of people to accelerate their global growth. For more information, visit www.phrase.com Connect with Phrase: LinkedIn | YouTube

