Eufy Turns Nighttime into Daylight with Launch of eufyCam S3 Pro

BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- eufy, a global leader in home security devices and smart home appliances, today launched the latest addition to the award-winning eufyCam series, the eufyCam S3 Pro, equipped with MaxColor Vision™ color night vision technology. With MaxColor Vision, homeowners can see full colors and crystal-clear image quality, even in pitch-black darkness."The eufyCam S3 Pro has no weaknesses during the night or day," said Frank Zhu, eufy General Manager. "This device maintains the high quality imaging and non-stop power of our eufyCam 3 and raises the bar even higher with our MaxColor Vision technology. We built the eufyCam S3 Pro with care to ensure that you and your family are protected at all times, day or night."MaxColor Vision technology is designed with 1/1.8-inch CMOS sensor, F1.0 aperture and an AI-powered image signal processor (ISP). This advanced technology works together to break through the darkest conditions and deliver true colors and clear footage 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.In addition, the eufyCam S3 Pro is designed with an Adaptive Spotlight that enhances night clarity in a smarter way when the motion-activated spotlight is triggered. This spotlight automatically adjusts in real-time for optimal lighting, ensuring the best image quality and energy efficiency at all times. After enabling the spotlight while watching the live stream at night, users can use the eufy app to directly adjust the spotlight brightness to see the target area more clearly.Radar + Passive Infrared (PIR) Dual DetectionThe eufyCam S3 Pro is also equipped with Radar + PIR dual detection capabilities. This technology produces as cutting-edge algorithm that filters out irrelevant detection of natural movements such as insects, rain and wind. Overall, false notifications are reduced with up to 99% accuracy. Homeowners can monitor their property with the ability to see details as small as a license plate from up to 40 feet (12 meters) away.An added monitoring feature is the customizable snapshot. Users can efficiently monitor daily activities with periodic snapshots taken throughout the day. This allows the homeowner to quickly review the day's events without significant battery drain, enabling effective 24/7 surveillance.Ultra-efficient Solar Recharging and Bonus Solar PanelThis device includes an integrated solar panel with SolarPlus 2.0 technology. This innovation is 50% more efficient than previous solar panels, and can keep the eufyCam S3 Pro fully charged with as little as one hour of daily sunlight. In case of long stretches of cloudy weather, this camera is designed with a 13,000 mAh battery, which can power 365 days of power on its own. And eufy includes a detachable solar panel with the eufyCam S3 Pro that can be tethered near the device for additional solar recharging backup.Two-way Audio with Intelligent Noise ReductionThe eufyCam S3 Pro integrates a dual-mic array to capture human voices clearly from up to 26.2 feet (8 meters) away. This device utilizes an AI-based sound model to eliminate background noises. Plus, homeowners can set the camera to sound a loud siren or motion-activated voice warnings to deter intruders on the property.No Monthly Subscription FeesIn keeping with eufy's value-based heritage, the eufyCam S3 Pro defaults to local storage, and users can access and store their video with no monthly subscription fees. Homeowners that sync the eufyCam 3 Pro to the Homebase S380 can take advantage of BionicMind AI for machine-learning facial and body detection and expandable memory up to 16 TB (eufyCam S3 Pro includes 16 GB of onboard local storage capacity).Pricing & AvailabilityThe eufyCam S3 Pro is available starting today as a bundle of two cameras and one Homebase 380 data hub for $549.99. More information can be found on eufy.com and Amazon.A press kit with downloadable images and product specifications is available here About eufyFrom laser-guided robotic vacuum cleaners to wireless security systems, eufy is focused on building easy-to-use smart home devices and appliances designed to enhance people's lives. More information about eufy can be found at eufy.com.About Anker InnovationsAnker Innovations is a global leader in charging and home energy storage technology and a developer of unique, consumer electronic products that support premium audio, mobile entertainment and the emerging smart home space. This innovation is being led by its seven key brands: Anker, AnkerMake, Anker SOLIX AnkerWork, eufy, Nebula, and Soundcore. More information on Anker Innovations and its various brands can be found at anker.com PR ContactBrett White - brett.white@anker.com

