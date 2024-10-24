Billboard Hit Composer Fawn Releases New Piano Based Instrumental Single "Eleven"

Fawn's father graces the cover of the single "Eleven" Photo taken by Kathy Papadimitropoulos A scene from the music video 'Eleven'

"Eleven" reveals Fawn's intimate journey through grief, expressed in this tender piano-based composition

I wrote this piece after my father passed away at 11pm est. My entire world shattered and I felt ‘Eleven’ was the perfect title for this original composition that rose up out of the soul of my sorrow” — Fawn

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stonedef Records, Inc. and Songirl Music are excited to announce the release of " Eleven ," a poignant new single from Billboard hit recording artist and composer Fawn . Set to drop on November 1, 2024, this piano-based instrumental track is a deeply personal work that explores themes of loss, grief, denial and healing.The single features eloquent orchestrations by composer and producer Cameron Lasswell, enhancing its emotional depth. The music video for "Eleven," directed and edited by Fawn, will premiere on November 8, 2024. In the video, viewers will witness breathtaking videography captured by Peanut Butter Visuals of a woman (Taryn Elliott) running through diverse landscapes—fields, snow, desert, mountain, forest, and ocean—symbolizing Fawn's own journey through grief after the passing of her father.Fawn reflects on the creation of "Eleven," saying, “I wrote this piece after my father passed away at 11pm Eastern Standard Time, my entire world shattered when he earned his angel wings. I felt ‘Eleven’ was the perfect title for this original composition that rose up out of the soul of my sorrow.” She continues, “I decided to release this song the month of his birthday to honor him. As I play the piano in the music video, the imagery of a woman running away represents my own feelings of loss, disbelief and wanting to escape the reality of my father’s death. The cinematographer captured my emotions perfectly with their expressive montage, and I am grateful to feature their talent in this piece as well as the filmmaking talents of John Palisano.” Fawn adds, “I hope that everyone who hears this musical journey can relate to it and find solace.”“Eleven" is the second single from Fawn’s forthcoming album, "Horizon," which is scheduled for release in February 2025. This album will feature a total of ten tracks, each offering a unique glimpse into Fawn’s creative and soulful journey.

Eleven by Fawn

