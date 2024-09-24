Patrick Kelly Found Guilty of Sexual Assault

Submit Release
September 23, 2024

(Fairbanks, AK) â€“ Today, a Fairbanks jury found 32-year-old Patrick Kelly guilty of two counts of Sexual Assault in the Second Degree and two counts of Sexual Assault in the Third Degree for the March 15, 2023 sexual assault of an incapacitated woman.

Kelly remains in the custody of the Department of Corrections, being held without bail due to the nature of his convictions, pending a sentencing hearing that has been scheduled for Jan. 14, 2025, at 2:30 p.m. Kelly faces a sentence of 5 to 15 years on each count of Sexual Assault in the Second Degree and 2 to 12 years on each count of Sexual Assault in the Third Degree.

Assistant District Attorney Kathryn Mason prosecuted the case. This case was investigated by the Alaska State Troopers.

CONTACT: District Attorney Joe Dallaire at 907-451-5970 or joe.dallaire@alaska.gov

Department Media Contacts: Communications Director Patty Sullivan at patty.sullivan@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6368. Information Officer Sam Curtis at sam.curtis@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6269.

