Office Manager Nicole Lewis Pleads Guilty to Theft of Over $100,000 from Catholic School and Church in Anchorage

September 23, 2024

(Anchorage, AK) â€“Today, Nicole Lewis, 41, pleaded guilty to felony theft for stealing from her former employer, Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Parish in Anchorage, Alaska.

Nicole Lewis was hired as the Office Manager of the parish in 2021. From early 2022 through July 2023, Nicole stole more than $65,000 in cash donations to the school and church.

Additionally, Lewis made more than $35,000 in unauthorized purchases on church credit cards assigned to herself and other employees including: personal food delivery, groceries, plane tickets, furniture, and lingerie.

Lewis was fired by the Archdiocese of Anchorage-Juneau on June 15, 2023, after a meeting where she admitted to the unauthorized purchases on the credit cards.

Today, Anchorage Superior Court Judge Andrew Peterson found her guilty of Theft in the Second Degree and ordered her to serve 24 months with 20 months suspended with five years of probation to follow after her sentence. During her probation time, she has been ordered to repay the amount stolen in restitution. A judgment for more than $100,000 in restitution was obtained by the State today.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Connor Campbell with the assistance of paralegal Meghan Thompson.

This case was investigated by the Anchorage Police Department.

Department Media Contacts: Communications Director Patty Sullivan at patty.sullivan@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6368. Information Officer Sam Curtis at sam.curtis@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6269.

