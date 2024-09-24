FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Queen Anne’s County Circuit Court Assisted Recovery and Treatment Program celebrates recovery during inaugural graduation

CENTREVILLE, Md. – The Circuit Court for Queen Anne’s County Court Assisted Recovery and Treatment Program (CART) recognized three participants’ journeys to recovery at a graduation ceremony on September 4, 2024. County Administrative Judge Lynn Knight, who initiated CART in July 2022, presided over the program’s first ceremony.

Approximately 60 people attended, including County Commissioners James Moran and Philip Dumenil, State’s Attorney Lance Richardson and staff, Sheriff Gary Hofmann, Queen Anne's Department of Corrections Warden Lamonte Cooke, senior judges, and various agency representatives and officials, as well as family and friends of the graduates.

“For more than 30 years, the Maryland Judiciary has served as an example of excellence in the implementation of problem-solving courts statewide to offer participants an alternative to incarceration, when appropriate,” said Supreme Court of Maryland Chief Justice Matthew J. Fader. “The new Circuit Court for Queen Anne’s County Court Assisted Recovery and Treatment Program is an important example of how drug and recovery, mental health, veterans, re-entry, and other treatment-focused court programs can help people to improve their lives.”

At the ceremony, Judge Knight shared each participant’s experience through the five-phase program, which included intense substance abuse and mental health treatment, regular court appearances, bi-weekly urinalysis, and case management services. In each instance, the court closed their probation cases successfully and waived any costs. One participant who successfully completed the program was able to achieve a motion for new trial that resulted in a dismissal of the charges.

“Congratulations to all of the graduates,” said Judge Knight. “The effort and determination these participants put into this program is commendable.”

The mission of the CART program is to provide a comprehensive alternative to incarceration by evaluating and addressing the underlying issues of the individual participants. Through supervision and utilization of various community service programs, participants receive critical treatment for substance abuse and mental health disorders, participate in educational programs, and receive rehabilitation services. Participants are required to abstain from illegal substances and are subject to regular drug testing.

Overall, the program’s focus on addressing problematic behavior contributes to achieving the individual goals of self-sufficiency and personal responsibility.

Generally, CART program participants are referred to the court by the Office of the State’s Attorney, the Office of the Public defender, or private counsel.

Eligibility criteria for the program includes:

Must be a Queen Anne’s County resident ages 18 years or older.

Must be an adult with non-violent offenses facing jail time of one year or more.

Must have a substance abuse dependency such as drugs or alcohol.

May have a co-occurring mental health disorder.

Are considered high risk or high needs, including being unsuccessful on prior probation.

“Thank you to everyone who makes this court such a success,” said Richard (“Gray”) Barton, Director of the Office of Problem-Solving Courts, Administrative Office of the Courts, who also made remarks and congratulated the participants. “It is a privilege to work with such a dedicated staff.”

For more information about the Queen Anne’s County Circuit Court’s Court Assisted Recovery and Treatment Program (CART), contact Program Coordinator Marcus Trice at 410-758-0216, ext. 5114.

