MPD Seeking Suspect In Armed Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying a suspect involved in an armed robbery that occurred in Southeast.

On Monday, September 16, 2024, at approximately 9:29 p.m., the suspect approached the victim in 2800 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. The suspect brandished a weapon and demanded the victim’s property. The victim complied. The suspect then stole the victim’s property before fleeing the scene.

The suspect was caught on nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24143375

###