MPD Makes Arrest in Felony Threats Offense

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect involved in a felony threats offense that occurred in the 3100 block of 14th Street, Northwest.

On Monday, September 23, 2024, at approximately 6:20 p.m., while inside of an establishment, the suspect was involved in an argument with the employees. During the argument, the suspect made remarks to employees about their national origin while threatening violence with a firearm. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

32-year-old Chanae Ridian Watson, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Threats To Kidnap or Injure A Person.

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating this offense as potentially being motivated by hate or bias. The designation can be changed at any point as an investigation proceeds and more information is gathered. A designation as a hate crime by MPD does not mean that prosecutors will prosecute it as a hate crime. The Special Liaison Branch is assisting with this investigation.

CCN: 24147461

