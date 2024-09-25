SPICE IT UP FOR THE HOLIDAYS WITH BAREORGANICS SUPERFOODS

Pumpkin Spice Smoothie

Enjoy Tasty and Healthy Halloween and Thanksgiving Treats

You can have delicious products that help to provide nutritional value.” — Supermodel CEO Angie Everhart

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- BareOrganics helps punch up menus with delicious recipes punctuated with Pumpkin Protein for the holiday season. That doesn’t mean forfeiting healthy and, of course, delicious sweets. From Pumpkin Spice Smoothies to Pumpkin Pie Coconut Palm Sugar Mug Cake or Ground Flaxseed Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies and Muffins, Pumpkin Cake Bites, Pumpkin Seed Chocolate Bars with Mushroom Blend to boost immunity, Pumpkin Spice Banana Bread, BareOrganics Superfoods ( www.bareorganics.com ) has recipes made even more tasty with the 100% USDA Certified Organic, Gluten-free, vegan, non-GMO, chemical free, low calorie and Keto and Paleo friendly Pumpkin Protein Powder.Supermodel Angie Everhart, CEO of the company, said, “You can have flavorful products that help to provide nutritional value with all-natural herbs, proteins, minerals, vitamins and antioxidants and no added sugar. The roasted pumpkin superfood provides a sweet, nutty flavor and is a source of fiber and pumpkin seeds contain a plant-based chemical that helps to reduce levels of bad cholesterol and provide antioxidants. I love it!” Angie became passionate about wellness after recovering from thyroid cancer and put her money where her mouth is by acquiring this established and popular brand available in stores everywhere (Walmart, Whole Foods, Sprout’s), and online.Give friends and family yummy healthy treats this season by adding delicious plant protein from pumpkins to any one of your recipes. Here's one to start with:Pumpkin Spice SmoothieThis is our protein-packed, dairy-free pumpkin spice smoothie.Here are the ingredients½ cup frozen pumpkin puree1 banana, cut into chunks and frozen¾ cup unsweetened almond milk2 tablespoons Bare Organics Roasted Organic Pumpkin Protein Powder1 tablespoon almond butter1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice, plus more for serving½ teaspoon pure vanilla extractIce, if neededOptional toppings for serving:Whipped coconut or dairy-free toppingCinnamon stickAs a note, you need to freeze your pumpkin puree and banana ahead of time. I just portion my puree and keep it in the freezer along with any just about to be over-ripe bananas.Next, just add all your ingredients (except ice for now) to a blender.And then just blend! If you want it thicker, add a little ice and blend again until the consistency you want.Pour into a glass, garnish as desired and enjoy! Cheers!About BareOrganics:BareOrganics Superfoods was founded in Arizona by two friends with a passion for healthy living and wellness. All BareOrganics products are tested by independent third-party laboratories for heavy metals. Any lots that do not meet their strict quality control requirements and guidelines are rejected. All BareOrganics products are manufactured and packed in the USA. We source our superfoods from their native regions from all over the world! All of our products undergo the strict USDA Organic Certification not only in the USA but also in their country of origin. BareOrganics products are sold nationwide in the United States including select Sprouts and Wholefoods, and in over 24 countries worldwide.

