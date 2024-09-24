Vice President Stewart Invites Community to Buckets and Beats: The Silver Spring Youth Block Party

MARYLAND, September 24 - For Immediate Release: Tuesday, September 24, 2024

The second annual event will be held on Sept. 27 at Veterans Plaza in Silver Spring

Community members and students are invited to attend the second annual Buckets and Beats: The Silver Spring Youth Block Party on Friday, Sept. 27 from 2-6 p.m. at Veterans Plaza in Downtown Silver Spring.

The free block party, hosted by the Office of Montgomery County Council Vice President Kate Stewart and the Silver Spring Regional Services Office, will include a variety of activities for youth, including a 3-on-3 basketball tournament, a soccer skills station and several arts activities. The event will also feature a live DJ and free food for youth attendees.

“I’m thrilled for the second annual Buckets and Beats: The Silver Spring Youth Block Party,” said Council Vice President Stewart, who also represents Silver Spring. “We need to increase positive youth engagement in our community, and I’m so grateful for our public and private partners for helping to make this event happen. Silver Spring has so much to offer, and this event is a great opportunity for our young people to come out and have fun, and at the same time, plug into resources and programs.”

"Events like the Buckets and Beats Youth Block Party are a great way to bring our community together and provide positive, safe spaces for young people to connect,” said County Executive Elrich. “It’s important that we continue to create opportunities where our youth can have fun, engage in activities they enjoy, and access resources that can help them succeed. I want to thank County Council Vice President Stewart and all our partners for making this event possible. I encourage our students and families to come out, enjoy the event, and be part of the vibrant Silver Spring community."

Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) will have an early release day on Sept. 27 and middle and high school students are invited to attend the youth block party following early dismissal.

The basketball tournament will be hosted by Montgomery County Recreation and sponsored by former professional NBA player and local restaurateur, Jason Miskiri. MCPS middle and high school students between the ages of 11 and 18 can sign up to participate in the basketball tournament.

