Play October’s Wild, Mysterious Scratch-offs

Draw game jackpots continue to climb

JACKSON, MISS. – October isn’t just spooky, it’s wild – as in the Mississippi Lottery’s $5 “Wild Money” scratch-off game, with a jaw-dropping top prize of $100,000 available Oct. 1.

Not enough? Then, try the $2 “Mystery Multiplier” game, with a chance to win up to $20,000. And finally, we have the $1 “Triple Tripler” game, where players can walk away with a cool $5,000.

Enjoy the Mississippi Lottery’s full line-up of scratch-off games anytime, and don’t forget to register non-winning tickets in the 2nd Chance promotion for another shot at each game’s top prize.

Promo Update

The Mississippi Lottery offers Lottery Insiders chances to win free promotional prizes through MS Lottery promotions held throughout the year via random drawings. Stay tuned for the next upcoming promotion. Sign up to become a Lottery Insider here.

Jackpot Update

Tonight’s Mega Million’s® jackpot is $62 million, with a cash value of $31 million. Lotto America’s® jackpot is $9.72 million, with a cash value of $4.88 million. The jackpot for Mississippi Match 5®, which draws daily, is worth $54 thousand. Wednesday’s Powerball® jackpot is $233 million, with a cash value of $112.2 million.

###