Coffeen Avenue corridor study complete – public meeting schedule for results

Sheridan, Wyo – The Wyoming Department of Transportation completed a study of the Coffeen Avenue and Brundage Lane corridor last fall and has compiled a number of improvements that could be considered to improve safety and efficiency on Coffeen Avenue, Brundage Lane, and Sheridan Avenue.

Coffeen Avenue is a primary route through Sheridan and is a major commercial area. It connects downtown Sheridan to communities south like Big Horn, Banner, and Story through US Hwy 87.

Brundage Lane connects the Sheridan County Airport, WY Hwy 332, Sheridan Avenue, Coffeen Avenue, I-90, and communities east like Ucross and Clearmont through US Hwy 14.

The study identified improvements to Coffeen Avenue and Brundage Lane that could benefit local vehicle traffic, bicycles, and pedestrians in the community and regional and tourist vehicle traffic that travels through Sheridan.

WYDOT will be hosting a Public Meeting on Wednesday, October 2, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the HUB on Smith – 211 Smith Street to discuss the project study outcomes. 

If you are unable to attend in person, the meeting will be available to watch via Zoom.  Contact WYDOT Sr. Public Relations Specialist, Laura Dalles at 307-674-2356 for a calendar invite or attend via the link to the study (bit.ly/coffeen-ave).

Interested citizens can review a summary of the study at bit.ly/coffeen-ave

