Gov. Henry McMaster Issues Executive Order to Create WaterSC Working Group

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster today issued Executive Order 2024-22, establishing the WaterSC Water Resources Working Group (WaterSC). WaterSC will work across state agencies and with key stakeholders to develop a state water plan that balances South Carolina's economic and environmental interests to ensure the long-term protection of the state’s water resources as demand increases from record-breaking economic development and population growth.

“South Carolina has been richly blessed with abundant water resources, but with increased demand driven by historic economic development and a booming population, we must take action now to ensure these resources are managed in the best interests of all South Carolinians,” said Gov. Henry McMaster. “The formation of WaterSC will unite South Carolina’s top minds and key stakeholders to craft a plan that balances our economic and environmental interests, which will ensure that our water resources are plentiful and that our economy remains strong for generations to come."

WaterSC will first create a Stakeholder Engagement Plan by October 31, 2024, to ensure that relevant stakeholders have a voice in shaping the state’s water policy. WaterSC is then tasked with providing a report to the General Assembly’s Surface Water Study Committee by January 31, 2025, informing the committee of the current state of surface water in South Carolina and recommending changes to current laws to ensure sustainable surface water withdrawal practices.

This collaborative working group will be led by a new gubernatorial cabinet agency, the S.C. Department of Environmental Services (SCDES), which by statute on July 1, 2024, assumed many of the Department of Natural Resources responsibilities regarding water policy, including the completion of an updated state water plan.

The governor’s order directs WaterSC to assist and advise SCDES in developing a comprehensive water resources policy so that the agency may issue an updated State Water Plan on or before December 31, 2025.

SCDES Interim Director Myra Reece will lead WaterSC. The working group will be composed of ex officio participants from across the following state agencies:

Director of the Office of Resilience, or designee;

Commissioner of Agriculture, or designee;

Director of the Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism, or designee;

Director of the Department of Natural Resources, or designee

Secretary of Commerce, or designee

In addition, DES will select up to 25 additional participants representing sectors such as academia, public water suppliers, conservation, agriculture, forestry, energy, tourism, and historic preservation. The group will also enlist assistance from experts in engineering, hydrology, environmental protection, or other related fields to provide technical guidance.

"Sustainable management and use of our state’s water resources is beyond the scope of any one agency or organization, rather it is a shared role and responsibility among leaders, partners and experts across our state," said Myra Reece, Interim Director of the South Carolina Department of Environmental Services. "As the state’s new environmental agency, we at the South Carolina Department of Environmental Services are honored and excited to lead this collaborative effort to preserve, sustain, and manage our state's water resources for present and future use."

2022 and 2023 were the best years for economic development in state history. Since Gov. McMaster took office in 2017, South Carolina has announced over 811 economic development projects, totaling more than $40 billion in new investment and over 90,800 new jobs. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, South Carolina leads the nation in population growth rate.