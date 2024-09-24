Smartpress selects Spartanburg County to establish first South Carolina operation

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Smartpress, a commercial online printing company, today announced it selects Spartanburg County to establish the company’s first South Carolina operation. The $9.6 million investment will create 150 new jobs.

Headquartered in Minnesota, Smartpress is one of the fastest-growing printers in North America for businesses and creative professionals. The company operates out of offices and production facilities in seven locations across the U.S. and ships hundreds of orders every day.

Smartpress will lease the 94,000-square-foot print production facility located at 1061 Duncan Reidville Road in Duncan, allowing the company to better serve East Coast customers.

Operations are expected to be online in November 2024. Individuals interested in joining the Smartpress team should visit the company’s careers page.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to the project.

QUOTES

“Our decision to expand Smartpress into South Carolina was driven by the region’s dynamic population growth and a talented workforce eager for opportunity. We are proud to bring our 100% employee-owned company to Spartanburg County, knowing the local community will play a key role in our continued success and innovation in print production.” -Smartpress Vice President Matt Chapman

“South Carolina is an ideal location for a company like Smartpress to establish operations. We congratulate the company on this $9.6 million investment in Spartanburg County and look forward to a strong and successful partnership.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“We are delighted Smartpress is expanding into South Carolina, creating 150 jobs and joining our state’s thriving business community. This investment in Spartanburg County showcases the company’s commitment to our state, and we are excited to witness Smartpress’ success in the Upstate.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“The investment Smartpress is making in Spartanburg County is impressive, and we’re grateful to play a role in the company’s expansion of services nationwide.” -Spartanburg County Council Vice Chairman and Economic Development Committee Chairman David Britt

FIVE FAST FACTS