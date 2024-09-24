Maryland State Police Armed Road Rage Investigation Leads To Arrest In Virginia

September 24, 2024

(FORESTVILLE, MD) – A Virginia man has been arrested following a Maryland State Police investigation into a February armed road-rage incident in Prince George’s County.

The accused, identified as Joshua John Cook, 34, of Fairfax County, Virginia, was arrested at his residence by the Virginia State Police on Sept. 19, 2024. He is charged with felony assault, firearms offenses and related charges. Cook was released by a Virginia judge while he awaits additional court hearings.

On Feb. 2, 2024, troopers from the College Park Barrack responded to a report of a road rage involving a black Ford F-150. The driver reportedly pointed a firearm at another motorist in the area of Interstate 95 and Route 1 in Prince George’s County. Investigators identified Cook as the suspect through dashcam footage. Virginia State Police seized a handgun from his vehicle and assisted in the investigation.

The Maryland Department of State Police is committed to enhancing safety in communities across Maryland, including actively addressing all reports of gun violence on our highways. Police urge motorists to prioritize highway safety by avoiding impaired, aggressive and distracted driving.

Maryland State Police continue to search for information on the murders of Delonte Hicks, Charles Marks and Nyah Hairston, who were all killed in road rage incidents in Maryland. Anyone with information about these cases or other highway gun crimes are asked to contact investigators at 410-538-1887. Callers can remain anonymous.



CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov