North Dakota joins national coalition of states working to raise college completion rates

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum and the North Dakota University System (NDUS) today announced that the state of North Dakota has officially joined the Complete College America (CCA) Alliance, a national coalition of 53 states, systems, institutions of higher education and other organizations committed to increasing the number of students who successfully complete college and attain degrees or other postsecondary credentials.

“North Dakota's future success depends on our ability to align higher education with workforce demands and the changing economic landscape," Burgum said. "Strengthening our commitment to closing workforce and talent gaps is critical to ensuring that we not only adapt but lead the way in the decades ahead. By collaborating with national leaders and experts, we can empower more of our residents with the skills and credentials they need to thrive, while addressing the needs of our students and our state."

More than half (56.4 percent) of North Dakotans ages 25-64 hold a college degree or postsecondary credential, surpassing the national average of 54.3%, according to a 2023 Lumina Foundation Report. North Dakota aims to increase this to 65% by 2025. A study conducted by the Georgetown Center for Education and the Workforce predicts that by 2031, approximately 71% of jobs in North Dakota will require some additional form of education after high school, whether that is a four-year degree, two-year degree or certificate program.

“Preparing North Dakotans for the jobs of today and tomorrow means investing in the kind of effective, targeted education and training opportunities needed to navigate an increasingly technology-driven economy and workforce,” said Tim Mihalick, chair of the North Dakota State Board of Higher Education. “Our membership in this national coalition will bring data-informed strategies, research and innovation to our state – and new resources to deliver on the promise of partnering with other states and leaders to implement proven strategies and introduce new practices to prepare more North Dakotans for future jobs.”

By joining the Alliance as the 53rd member, the state will increase its commitment to college completion for the state’s two research universities, four regional universities and five community colleges serving nearly 45,000 students. The initiative also aligns with the state's Envision 2035 strategic plan, which is focused on ensuring the state’s public higher education system is preparing students for the future of work and lifelong economic opportunity and mobility.

As a member of the CCA Alliance, North Dakota leaders will work with CCA and teams of higher education leaders and state policymakers across the country to implement data-driven and evidence-based policies proven to help more students complete a degree or credential of value on time.

“North Dakota’s Envision 2035 plan is boldly preparing the state’s workforce for an economy that can not only deliver better jobs, but also increase earning potential and career opportunity through an increasingly diverse set of industries and employers,” said Dr. Yolanda Watson Spiva, president of CCA. “Complete College America is proud to welcome North Dakota to the Alliance and committed to helping build a system of higher education that is responsive to the needs of this rapidly evolving state economy.”

