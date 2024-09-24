Providing Sustainable Power for 123,000 More Homes

In celebration of Climate Week, Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that the New York State Office of Renewable Energy Siting and Electric Transmission has issued final siting permits for the Rich Road Solar Energy Center and Prattsburgh Wind LLC projects. The solar farm and the wind farm, located in St. Lawrence County and Steuben County, respectively, will bring a combined 387 megawatts of clean, renewable energy to New York’s electric grid, powering more than 123,000 average-sized homes. Both facilities will contribute significantly to the State’s ambitious climate goals while providing economic benefits to local communities.

“These two massive renewable energy projects are prime examples of our progress in transitioning to a clean energy economy,” Governor Hochul said. “With the issuance of these siting permits, we are creating good-paying jobs in the North Country and the Southern Tier, while providing clean sustainable energy for our families and businesses.”

The Rich Road Solar project developers estimate that the 240 MW solar farm—which will be supplemented with an additional 20 MW battery energy storage system (BESS) located in the Town of Canton, St. Lawrence County—will generate clean energy capable of powering more than 61,000 average-sized homes. The Prattsburgh wind farm, a 147 MW wind project spanning the Towns of Prattsburgh, Avoca, Cohocton, Howard, and Wheeler in Steuben County, will produce enough power for an estimated 62,000 homes according to its developers.

Today’s announcement marks the second and third major renewable energy facility permits issued by ORES this month. Together, the projects bring the total number of ORES-approved large-scale renewable energy projects to 18 since 2021, representing over 2.7 gigawatts of clean energy. The approvals come during New York’s Climate Week, highlighting the State’s continued leadership in advancing clean energy initiatives and reinforcing its commitment to working toward the State’s climate goals.

Office of Renewable Energy Siting and Electric Transmission Interim Executive Director Jessica Waldorf said, “Today’s announcement demonstrates the State’s continued commitment to a clean energy transition and the responsible siting and development of renewable energy resources. ORES’ issuance of the permits of the Rich Road Solar Energy Center and Prattsburgh Wind LLC projects will support the delivery of significant amounts of clean energy to the electric grid and local community benefits, while mitigating significant adverse environmental impacts.”

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Interim Commissioner Sean Mahar said, “The implementation of wind and solar developments like the projects announced today in St. Lawrence and Steuben counties is a critical part of Governor Hochul’s commitment to advancing a clean energy economy and achieving the goals of the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act. DEC commends the Governor and ORES for their efforts to accelerate green energy deployment and address the challenges of climate change to ensure a greener future for all New Yorkers.”

Alliance for Clean Energy New York Executive Director Marguerite Wells said, “Every megawatt of clean energy that comes online is a win for New Yorkers in the fight against climate change, and brings lasting economic benefits to our state. We thank the state and ORES for granting these siting permits and we look forward to the day the switch is flipped and power flows from these important projects.”

New York League of Conservation Voters President Julie Tighe said, “With the impacts of climate change growing more dire by the day, we can no longer afford to just talk about renewable energy, we need to deliver real projects on the ground, and that’s why we’re thrilled to see Governor Hochul and the team at ORES approve the Rich Road Solar Energy Center and Prattsburgh Wind projects. Together, their promise of 387 megawatts of clean energy mark another important step on New York’s path to meeting our CLCPA obligations and transitioning to the clean energy economy we need.”

The application for the Rich Road solar farm was deemed complete on January 3 and a draft permit was issued by ORES on March 4. A thorough, timely, and transparent review process followed that included a public comment period and hearing. The facility will feature three ground-mounted solar PV arrays on single-axis tracker racking systems, a 34.5 kilovolt (kV) to 345 kV collection substation, and a point of interconnection switchyard. Construction of the facility will create more than 300 full-time jobs, with four permanent positions during operation. The project is expected to provide $24 million in direct payments to the Town of Canton, St. Lawrence County, and local school districts over the next 35 years.

The application for the Prattsburgh wind farm was deemed complete on October 30, 2023, with a draft permit issued by ORES on December 29, 2023. The project will encompass 36 wind turbines and related infrastructure across approximately 53 acres of primarily rural land. The project will generate more than $1.2 million annually in tax revenue for local municipalities and over $500,000 in direct lease and neighbor agreement payments to landowners. Additionally, it will create 81 on-site jobs during construction and eight full-time positions during operation.

Both projects are integral to New York’s broader strategy to meet the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act’s targets, which mandate 70 percent renewable electricity by 2030 and a zero-emissions electricity sector by 2040. Additionally, both projects were approved in less than the one-year timeframe required under the law.

For more information about the Rich Road Solar and Prattsburgh Wind projects, as well as other ORES-permitted facilities, visit the ORES website.

