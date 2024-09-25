HR for Health Achieves SOC 2 Type 1 Data Security Certification

The #1 and ONLY HR software dedicated to helping medical and dental practices stay compliant all while improving employee performance.

New certification demonstrates HR for Health's expertise in data security, availability, and confidentiality

This achievement further demonstrates that our clients and those we serve can trust us to manage their data with care.” — TJ Friesen, Chief Technology Officer

SAN RAMON, CA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HR for Health, the leading HR software for medical and dental professionals, has achieved Systems and Organizations Controls 2 (SOC 2) Type 1 certification from auditor Prescient Assurance, the company announced on September 25, 2024.

The SOC 2 framework, developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), provides auditors with guidance on evaluating the effectiveness of organizations’ security protocols. It covers how companies should handle customer data that’s stored in the cloud and establishes trust between service providers like HR for Health and their customers.

HR for Health is dedicated to taking the complexity of healthcare HR and making it simple for their customers. Part of making this simple means ensuring outside factors like cyber attacks, hardware failures, and power outages don’t affect business continuity. Keeping the platform running and secure lowers legal and regulatory risk and prevents these outlier events from consuming precious time and resources.

By achieving SOC 2 Type 1 certification, HR for Health shows that the inherent risk of exchanging data with a third party and running a core business function on their platform is mitigated by the strongest security standards.

HR for Health’s SOC 2 certification was focused on three key pillars:

- Security: Protecting information from unauthorized access

- Availability: Ensuring employees and clients can rely on systems to perform their work

- Confidentiality: Protecting confidential information by limiting its access, storage, and use

The certification process tested HR for Health on the security and rigor of their personnel, product development, product testing, and cloud security, among other categories.

HR for Health’s Chief Technology Officer, TJ Friesen, commented, “HR for Health handles some of our clients’ most sensitive data, and we do not take that responsibility lightly. Undergoing the SOC 2 certification process is just one of the many ways we hold ourselves accountable to continuously meet the highest standards for security, availability, and confidentiality as our system and services rapidly grow.”

He added, “We built HR for Health to save time and remove worry for our practice owners. This achievement further demonstrates that our clients and those we serve can trust us to manage their data with care.”

About HR for Health: HR for Health is a leading provider of comprehensive HR solutions designed specifically for healthcare professionals. HR for Health offers a bulletproof software platform that makes HR so easy that users don’t have to think twice about it, supported by consultative tools that guide the users along the way, even if they aren’t HR professionals. With a deep understanding of the healthcare industry's intricacies, HR for Health enables practitioners to easily and intuitively manage their HR needs while focusing on delivering exceptional patient care.

