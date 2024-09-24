144± Acre Vermont Luxury Lakefront Estate to be Sold at Online Auction Beginning October 15th

313 Taylor Rd., Peacham, VT 05862 to be sold via Interluxe Auctions on October 15th, 2024.

PEACHAM, VT, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Interluxe Auctions, the leading online luxury real estate auction marketplace, is excited to announce the upcoming online auction for the multi-dwelling Blue Sky Estate in Peacham, VT. The property, previously listed for $6,275,000, is now headed to auction with a starting bid of $1,900,000 on Tuesday, October 15th at 9:00am EDT.With construction beginning in 1994 and lasting until 2015, The Blue Sky Estate was curated with meticulously crafted homes, barns, and outbuildings, all within a private retreat on the grounds of the historic Taylor Family Homestead. At its heart lies the Main Lodge, alongside the Mountain Cabin, a versatile contemporary Studio House, a Barn Apartment, and a modern Lake House. The over 1,300± ft. of frontage on Ewell Pond is complete with a private boat dock and swim float. For equestrian enthusiasts, the estate features state-of-the-art stables accommodating up to 20 horses, expansive fenced pastures, multiple barns and garages, and a premium indoor riding arena.The Main Lodge offers an open-plan great room, with sunlit spaces perfect for both entertainment and relaxation. It includes a secluded owner’s suite, distinct guest suites, and an indoor/outdoor pool framed by a glass ceiling and exquisite stonework. The Mountain Cabin, a true Vermont retreat, features a wraparound covered porch with breathtaking panoramic views of the Vermont hills, the village of Peacham, and the southern White Mountains. This property is a haven for every family member, with privacy, abundant wildlife, stunning craftsmanship, and multiple outdoor entertainment spaces. Endless private trails for biking, hiking, horseback riding, cross-country and backcountry skiing, and ATV adventures thread through the forested hills surrounding the interior of the property."The Blue Sky Estate represents a rare and unparalleled opportunity in Vermont’s luxury real estate market, and the auction format through Interluxe provides a truly unique advantage,” stated Richard Higgerson of Higgerson & Company Real Estate. “With over 25 years of experience in this region, I can confidently say that properties of this caliber, with its sweeping views, pristine acreage, and bespoke design, seldom come to market.""The auction of The Blue Sky Estate is an exciting opportunity for buyers seeking an extraordinary property in Vermont,” stated Stacy Kirk, Vice President of Interluxe Auctions. “This estate stands out with its distinctive architectural design, exceptional equestrian facilities, and breathtaking panoramic views. Its prime location, combined with the exclusivity of our auction process, offers a truly unmatched chance to own a piece of New England paradise."The Blue Sky Estate is being offered in cooperation with Richard Higgerson of Higgerson & Company Real Estate. Bidding will take place online exclusively at www.interluxe.com when the auction begins Tuesday, October 15th. Previews are Saturday, October 12th from 11:00am – 3:00pm, Sunday, October 13th, from 1:00pm - 4:00pm, and Monday, October 14th from 11:00am – 3:00pm. Agents are fully protected, and a buyer’s agent commission is being offered.More information about the property, including due diligence and procedures for registering to bid, can be found at http://www.interluxe.com/12579 . See Auction Terms and Conditions at www.interluxe.com for complete details.ABOUT INTERLUXEInterluxe is the preeminent online luxury real estate auction platform founded in 2013. Interluxe has an exclusive private client list that has been compiled and curated for over 20 years. Interluxe has represented properties in 28 states and territories throughout the U.S. and abroad and is expanding to more international regions. For more luxury home auctions or information, visit www.Interluxe.com , and follow @InterluxeAuctions on Facebook, @Interluxeauctns on Twitter, @InterluxeAuctions on Instagram, and @Interluxe on LinkedIn.

